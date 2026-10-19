Richard Riehle, the veteran actor best known for playing Tom Smykowski in the cult comedy Office Space, has died aged 78, according to friends of the actor. His Hollywood career spanned decades and more than 400 film and television projects.

Friends of Riehle told TMZ that he died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Thursday, 15 October 2026. The entertainment outlet reported his death on Monday, 19 October.

What Was Richard Riehle Famous For?

Riehle played Tom Smykowski, an Initech employee responsible for liaising between customers and software engineers, in Office Space, the 1999 comedy about corporate life written and directed by Mike Judge.

His character faces the prospect of losing his job before a series of setbacks culminates in a hit-and-run accident. Tom subsequently receives a substantial financial settlement, which allows him to build a prototype of his much-mocked 'Jump to Conclusions' mat, an invention he had previously described to his colleagues.

The fictional invention became one of the film's most memorable jokes, helping establish Tom as a fan favourite. The film also starred Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston and Gary Cole, and has since developed a devoted cult following.

How Riehle Remembered Making Office Space

In a 2021 profile, Notre Dame Magazine described how Riehle had to balance humour with a touch of sadness in playing a man who is always worried about his job.

He recalled that the production's low budget forced creative decisions. With no effects specialist available to put him in a body cast for the scenes after Tom's accident, the crew hired an emergency medical technician to fit a real one. Riehle said he could not get out of it for eight hours.

The cast and crew filmed in Austin, Texas, and Riehle remembered Judge telling them they would at least have a good time. 'We had a great time', he said.

Richard Riehle's Film and Television Career

Beyond Office Space, Riehle appeared in films including The Fugitive, Casino, Fried Green Tomatoes, Of Mice and Men, Bridesmaids and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. In the latter, he played Bob Bigalow, the father of the title character.

On television, he portrayed Walt Finnerty in the sitcom Grounded for Life, which aired from 2001 to 2005.

His other credits included The West Wing, ER, NCIS, Modern Family and Boston Legal. He also appeared in several Star Trek productions, including Star Trek: The Next Generation, in which he played Batai.

His extensive filmography reflected his versatility as a character actor, with roles across comedy, drama, science fiction and independent productions.

From Wisconsin to Hollywood

Born in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, on 12 May 1948, Riehle studied at the University of Notre Dame before earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Minnesota.

He also enjoyed an extensive theatre career, appearing on Broadway in productions including Execution of Justice and The Iceman Cometh.

Riehle continued acting into his later years. In 2018, he spoke with TMZ in Los Angeles after returning from filming the Lifetime holiday movie A Very Nutty Christmas, starring Melissa Joan Hart.

One of his later screen credits was the 2024 Hallmark film Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, featuring Hunter King and Tyler Hynes. Riehle attended the film's premiere in Kansas City on 30 November 2024.