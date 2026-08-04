A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of igniting one of the most destructive wildfires in Spokane County's history. Aaron F. Farinacci, who was previously imprisoned for killing his father in 2010, was taken into custody by a SWAT team on 3 August 2026 in connection with the Old Trails Fire.

Farinacci was arrested without incident after a judge signed a warrant based on an allegation of first-degree arson, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said at an evening news conference. He is now being held on a $1 million bond (approximately £790,000) as investigators piece together how the fire began.

A Fire That Consumed a Community

At 3,619 acres, the Old Trails Fire is the largest of three major blazes burning in the Spokane region. Together, the fires have proven catastrophic: since last weekend, they have displaced 65,000 people, destroyed some 700 buildings and burned through 7,000 acres of land.

Some residents returned to find their homes levelled, their yards covered in charred debris, with only chimneys left standing in places. The case against Farinacci was built swiftly after a tip-off from the public.

A witness told police they had seen a man near the site of the Old Trails Fire shortly before the blaze began around 10am on Saturday 1 August, staring into the trees before crouching beside a road near a patch of grass. The witness said the man then stood up and looked very nervous before walking away.

Deputies detained Farinacci the same day, roughly a mile and a half from the fire's origin, but released him after initial questioning. Detectives say the physical evidence lines up with witness accounts.

Major crimes detectives connected Farinacci to the blaze the following day and determined that the origin of the fire was indeed exactly where witnesses had seen him kneeling in the grass. Sheriff Nowels said Farinacci was known to walk in the area before and had been contacted previously about 'arson-related behaviour', though he was never arrested or convicted for it.

Investigators also noted Farinacci had waterproof matches and a butane lighter, either of which could have been used to ignite a fire. The case against him is now proceeding through the courts.

🚨#BREAKING: A man who m*rdered his own FATHER because he was asked to WASH DISHES... is now accused of setting a fire that burned roughly 700 homes to the ground and forced 65,000 people to flee.



Yes, he k*lled his dad over DISHES and he wasn't in prison.



His name is Aaron… pic.twitter.com/ba4XEqUdrM — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 4, 2026

The 2010 Killing in Mesa, Arizona

Farinacci's arrest has drawn scrutiny because of a deadly episode in his past. In Mesa, Arizona, in 2010, Farinacci, then aged 21, shot and killed his father following a family dispute, before also shooting himself and surviving.

Police records from the time set out how the confrontation unfolded. The incident began just after 6pm, when Aaron Farinacci argued with his father, Jeffrey Farinacci, then ran into his parents' bedroom and locked the door.

Jeffrey Farinacci got a key and unlocked the door, and his wife then heard two shots. She told police her son pointed the gun at her as she went to investigate.

Police said Aaron Farinacci had retrieved his father's handgun from the nightstand, and Jeffrey Farinacci died at the hospital. The case moved through the Arizona courts over roughly two years.

Farinacci was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty in 2012 to manslaughter and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

BREAKING: Aaron Farinacci arrested on arson charges for starting Spokane fires.



He was previously convicted for kiIIing his own father pic.twitter.com/jxfaGjThe1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2026

A Prosecutor's Case Built on Vigilance

Officials in Spokane have been careful to credit residents, not just forensic work, with cracking the case. Prosecutor Preston McCollam praised the public's role, saying: 'It was through the work of vigilant citizens who were noticing things awry in their community, who were noticing things that were different and who took the time to engage with law enforcement to make sure the necessary information was shared.'

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Farinacci's legal status in Washington remains unresolved for now. It was unclear whether he had been formally charged or had a lawyer, and the Spokane County public defender's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fire investigators are still working through the causes of the other two blazes, and authorities have said Farinacci is not currently suspected in those separate fires. Washington's second-largest city now faces a long recovery, with hundreds of families displaced and a criminal case still taking shape against the man accused of setting it alight.