Brazilian singer Rick Sollo, one half of the sertanejo duo Rick & Renner, died aged 59 after a helicopter disappeared during a flight in Santa Catarina on 21 September. The wreckage was found the following day, and all five people aboard were dead.

The Bell 430 was travelling from Porto Belo to São Joaquim when contact was lost. Search teams located the wreckage near Urubici in mountainous terrain that was difficult to access, Brazilian reports said. The cause of the crash has not been established.

Who Was Rick Sollo?

Sollo, whose birth name was Geraldo Antônio de Carvalho, was a prominent performer in Brazilian sertanejo, a popular music genre often compared with country. He formed Rick & Renner with Ivair dos Reis Gonçalves, known professionally as Renner, and the pair became one of the best-known duos in the genre.

Sollo worked as a singer, songwriter and producer over a career spanning decades. The duo had been performing together for many years and were celebrating four decades in music.

The other people killed were businessman Bruno Avelar de Souza, videomaker Paulo Ricardo dos Santos Soares, pilot Antônio Roberto Nóbrega de Araújo and co-pilot Leopoldo Barros Teixeira, according to Brazilian reporting.

Investigators Examine Evidence

Brazil's Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Centre, known as CENIPA, is conducting a technical investigation into the crash. Its work is intended to identify contributing factors and help prevent similar accidents.

Santa Catarina Civil Police is conducting a separate criminal inquiry into whether human actions or omissions may have contributed. The existence of that inquiry does not establish that negligence or wrongdoing occurred.

In October, investigators located two additional mobile phones at the crash site, CNN Brasil reported on 6 October. Other phones and a camera had already been recovered. Police sought access to the devices for forensic analysis, while investigators were also trying to identify the source of a recording made at a nearby rural property that reportedly captured a sound shortly before the crash. The recording has not established what caused the accident.

The helicopter's two engines were removed from the site on 3 October after weather conditions improved, CNN Brasil reported. JTA Empreendimentos e Urbanismo Ltda, the company identified as the aircraft's owner and operator, said a maintenance mechanic and a field team carried out the removal under technical and safety procedures.

Aircraft Status and Weather

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency, known as ANAC, identifies the aircraft as a Bell 430 manufactured in 2001 and registered as PP-MGR. Its registry lists JTA Empreendimentos e Urbanismo Ltda as owner and operator and records that air-taxi operation was denied. The registry distinguishes airworthiness from permission to provide air services.

The registry's operating restriction does not establish whether this flight breached any requirement or explain the crash.

Adverse weather was reported in the mountainous region around the time the helicopter disappeared. Rain, fog and difficult access complicated the search, but weather forecasts and conditions in the wider area do not prove what the crew encountered during the flight or whether weather contributed to the crash. No final cause had been announced in the latest reports reviewed.

Other Aviation Incidents Involving Musicians

Sollo's death came after separate aviation incidents involving performers. In February, country singer Dwight Yoakam said his aircraft aborted take-off after a cockpit warning indicated a mechanical problem. The plane returned to the hangar.

In June, Chris Young said a plane he was travelling on experienced a brake failure while approaching Nashville, but landed safely. Members of the Red Clay Strays also described a problem on their private jet after part of its engine cowling came off during take-off; the aircraft circled near Mobile, Alabama, before landing.

These incidents involved different aircraft and circumstances. There is no evidence linking them to the Santa Catarina crash, and they do not establish a common cause or a wider trend in aviation safety.

For Rick & Renner, Sollo's death marks the loss of one of the two performers at the centre of a long-running musical partnership. The investigation continues; the cause remains undetermined.