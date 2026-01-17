Rihanna's recent decision to join the Chinese social media platform Rednote, known locally as Xiaohongshu, has sent internet users into a frenzy, with comment sections filling with jokes about A$AP Rocky's vasectomy. Almost immediately after her move to Rednote, comment threads from Chinese users and global fans exploded with playful reactions about the pop star's new life with Rocky, including remarks such as, 'show me the paperwork for your husband's vasectomy'.

Fans also reacted to Rihanna's music career, with some questioning whether she would ever release a new album and whether she still has the vocal range she once did. Others playfully called her a 'huge meme (in a positive way)' and joked about her social media behaviour.

Xiaohongshu has more than 300 million users worldwide and is particularly popular with younger audiences, especially women, who share tips and reviews that others can shop from. It has been described as China's answer to Instagram or Pinterest. The platform's international name changed to Rednote in 2024, partly to appeal to users outside China, especially as some migrated there amid fears of a TikTok ban in the United States. At one point, Rednote gained around 3 million daily active users in the US as creatives looked for alternatives, even topping app store charts.

Why Fans Want A$AP Rocky to Have a Vasectomy

Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, are not officially married but have been in a long-term relationship since around 2020. Rocky has publicly referred to Rihanna as his 'wife' in an affectionate manner, fuelling marriage rumours, though there is no official record of a wedding. Some insiders have said the couple wants to marry, but plans have been delayed by pregnancy and family life.

The couple now has three children: RZA Athelston Mayers, Riot Rose Mayers and Rocki Irish Mayers. Because their family has grown quickly, with three children in a few years, some online commenters have joked about vasectomies so that the singer can release her long-awaited ninth album.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Rihanna for years. Her last full studio album, Anti, was released in 2016, making any new album highly anticipated. There have been rumours that she is planning a major musical return in 2026, including UK stadium shows and a potential world tour.

This suggests she may finally release new music or an album around the same time. Rihanna has previously said she does not want to put out music that feels 'mediocre', indicating her next album will be something she feels is artistically meaningful, though she has not given a release date.

Rihanna's Fan Base in China

Rihanna's fame in China sits among the elite group of Western artists who have successfully penetrated one of the world's largest and most competitive music markets. Currently, she's undeniably one of the most recognised Western artists in China, thanks to her global music career, fashion empire and beauty brand, Fenty. Her music, particularly hits like Umbrella, Diamonds and Work, has a strong international presence, and her persona resonates with Chinese youth who follow global pop culture.

However, while Rihanna is extremely popular, she may not be the single 'biggest' Western artist in China. Artists such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Ed Sheeran have historically commanded massive audiences in China, often surpassing Rihanna in terms of streaming numbers and social media engagement.

Taylor Swift, for instance, has consistently topped charts and sold out concerts in Chinese cities, making her a household name. Lady Gaga's artistic work has also attracted a devoted fanbase, while Ed Sheeran's style appeals casually to Chinese listeners.

For now, however, only Rihanna has made a move to make a Rednote account, which has fans wondering if there's music underway.