Rihanna has liked an Instagram post shading both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, claiming she has more star power than the two of them.



Was Rihanna the bitter one all along? pic.twitter.com/cZ0SdtsrjH — Pop Fusion HQ (@PopFusionHQ) November 19, 2025

Before stepping away from music for almost a decade, Rihanna first burst onto the music scene in 2005 with the Music of the Sun album. In the following years, she made versatility her forte across genres, from pop and R&B to dancehall and hip-hop. This earned her multiple chart-topping singles like Umbrella, Diamonds, and Work.

Similar to her prowess in singles, her albums also consistently achieved multi-platinum status worldwide. She dominated the Billboard charts in both the US and worldwide and earned a total of 9 Grammy Awards.

Beyond music, Rihanna also made a trademark in fashion and beauty, with her Fenty Beauty makeup brand known for making inclusive products.

Currently, she maintains a devoted global fanbase called 'Navy', proving her star power long before stepping away from music.

Comparing their recent music careers, however, shows a more nuanced picture.

Is Rihanna Bigger Than Taylor Swift?

Debuting in 2006 with a self-titled country album, curly blonde-haired Swift seems to be getting bigger with almost 2 decades since her debut.

Her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, and her 2025 release, The Life of a Showgirl, have both performed exceptionally well. Both broke streaming and sales records globally, beating Adele. While the Eras Tour, her 2023–2025 stadium run, has grossed around £1.66 billion ($2.2 billion), making it one of the highest-grossing tours of all time, surpassing The Beatles and U2.

Swift's net worth now sits at approximately £1.66billion ($2.1billion), a figure boosted by touring, album sales, and merchandise.

While Rihanna's business ventures, such as Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty have amassed her a net worth of €1.22 billion ($1.4 billion), Swift's current music activity and record-breaking tours suggest that she's got a competition with the country-turned-pop artist.

Is Rihanna Bigger Than Beyoncé?

Debuting in 1997 with Destiny's Child and going solo in 2003, Beyoncé is still as relevant as any emerging pop girl recently.

Her 2024 album, Cowboy Carter, explores an experimental sound with an Album of the Year award attached to it from the Grammys. The accompanying 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour has already grossed €354 million ($407.6 million), too, an impressive feat for someone who has been in the music scene for a long time.

Beyoncé's net worth in 2025 is estimated between €607 million-€677 million ($700–780 million), a combination of her music earnings, business ventures, and endorsements. Rihanna, on the other hand, has largely focused on business over music in recent years, and while her Fenty ventures generate millions of income, she has not released a studio album since 2016's Anti.

Legacy-wise, Beyoncé's consistency in releasing critically acclaimed albums combined with high-grossing tours positions her as a more established musical icon than Rihanna as of recent. However, this doesn't mean Rihanna's overall cultural footprint is set aside, given her undeniably impressive run in the early to mid-2000s.

Could Rihanna Top Swift or Beyoncé if She Returns?

Rihanna has yet to give hints that she's going to break her music hiatus. Her team has confirmed that she is focused on personal projects and family, but fans are eager for new music.

The question is: if she releases a full studio album, could she possibly rival the success of Swift's recent albums and tours?

Currently, Rihanna's strength lies in her dual identity as a mogul and music artist. This allowed her to dominate both business and culture, but in the specific metric of music and touring power, Swift and Beyoncé maintain a lead.

Surpassing Swift's £1.66 billion ($2.2 billion) tour gross or Beyoncé's chart and touring success longevity may prove difficult, only if Rihanna decides to drop a single. A full album, however, has the potential to break records.