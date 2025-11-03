Renowned author and investor Robert Kiyosaki has issued a stark warning about an impending market crash, claiming the financial upheaval has already begun. In a recent post on X, Kiyosaki urged investors to brace for a downturn that could wipe out millions of dollars in wealth, recommending tangible and digital assets as safe havens.

'Massive Crash Beginning: Protect Yourself'

In his X post, Kiyosaki wrote: 'MASSIVE CRASH BEGINNING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum will protect you. Take care.' His message underscores concerns that the global economy is teetering on the edge of a significant downturn, driven by a combination of excessive debt, inflation, and central bank policies.

Kiyosaki maintains that physical assets such as precious metals, alongside cryptocurrencies, are the most reliable hedges against inflation and potential fiat currency collapse. He has consistently championed silver and Ethereum, citing their industrial and technological utility as reasons they are currently undervalued but poised for growth.

While critics argue that Kiyosaki has been warning about crashes for years without materialising, his latest warnings resonate with increasing economic instability worldwide. Markets are showing signs of stress, and many investors believe a storm is brewing.

Diverging Views Among Investors

Kiyosaki's post quickly garnered significant attention, with mixed reactions from the investor community. Some echoed his concerns, citing parallels with past financial crises, while others dismissed his warnings as alarmist.

One user commented: 'Rate cuts have already started, just like in 2000, 2007, and 2020, right before markets plunged 49%, 56%, and 35%. This isn't fearmongering; it's history repeating.'

Another added: 'Remember 2008? Experts said it was just a blip while families lost homes. With $35 trillion in US debt and relentless money printing, this bubble's ready to burst. I've been stacking silver and Bitcoin since 2020 — it's not protection, it's freedom from fiat.

Historical Context and Repeating Patterns

Kiyosaki's warning is not new. The author has long forecasted a major financial crash, pointing to systemic risks stemming from excessive debt levels, inflation, and central bank policies aimed at stimulating economies. He argues that traditional assets like stocks and bonds are vulnerable in a systemic collapse, whereas cryptocurrencies and precious metals offer real protection.

His views align with recent warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF's latest Global Financial Stability Report highlights rising tariffs, ballooning debt, and the rapid expansion of non-bank financial institutions as increasing vulnerabilities across the global financial ecosystem.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2022, Kiyosaki warned of an imminent crash, predicting that 'the biggest crash in world history' was on the horizon. His recent comments echo those earlier sentiments of an impending economic calamity.

Bitcoin and Gold: Kiyosaki's Picks for Survival

Kiyosaki has been particularly bullish on Bitcoin, forecasting that its price could reach $200,000 by the end of 2023. He views Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, especially in an environment of relentless money printing.

Similarly, he advocates for gold and silver, citing their long-standing role as stores of value during financial crises. He urges investors to diversify their portfolios with these assets to safeguard against systemic risks.

Expert Opinions and Market Indicators

The warning from Kiyosaki is echoed by traders like Jonesy, as cited by Cointraders.org. Jonesy observed that interest rate cuts often precede major market downturns, adding weight to Kiyosaki's predictions. Historically, periods of rate reduction have often been followed by recessions or significant corrections.

Preparing for the Worst, Investing for the Future

As economic uncertainty continues to grow, Kiyosaki's warnings serve as a stark reminder for investors to review their portfolios. While no one can predict the exact timing of a crash, safeguarding wealth through tangible and digital assets seems increasingly prudent.

Whether or not the crash materialises as feared, the call for diversification and risk management remains critical in today's volatile financial landscape. As Kiyosaki and other experts suggest, the time to prepare is now—before the storm hits.

