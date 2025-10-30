Strategy's Michael Saylor and renowned author Robert Kiyosaki of Rich Dad Poor Dad have shared their latest forecasts for Bitcoin's price, reflecting their bullish outlooks despite recent market volatility.

While Kiyosaki has long championed Bitcoin as a potential global currency and long-term store of value, Saylor has led his company, MicroStrategy, in a significant accumulation of Bitcoin, becoming the largest corporate BTC holder globally. Currently, MicroStrategy owns 640,808 Bitcoins, valued at over $70 billion (£53 billion) based on the current price of approximately $110,273 (£83,555) per token.

Their projections come amid a recent dip in Bitcoin's price from its all-time high of about $126,000 (£95,472) earlier this month, marking a period of correction after a bullish run.

Saylor Reaffirms Bitcoin's Growth Cycle

Despite a tumultuous crypto market, which saw Bitcoin's value drop amidst a $19 billion (£14.3 billion) liquidation on 10 October, industry leaders like Saylor remain optimistic about Bitcoin's prospects.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Saylor stated that Bitcoin's growth cycle remains intact. 'I think Bitcoin's going to continue to grind up. The volatility is coming off of it as the industry becomes more structured,' he explained.

He forecasts Bitcoin reaching $150,000 (£113,657) by the end of 2025. 'Our expectation right now is about $150,000 by the end of this year,' Saylor said. He also expressed a long-term bullish view, suggesting Bitcoin could reach $1 million per coin within the next four to eight years.

'I don't see why it won't grind up to a million dollars a coin over the next decade,' he added. 'Of course, my long-term forecast is that it goes up about 30% a year for the next 20 years, heading toward $20 million per Bitcoin.'

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy's stock (Nasdaq: MSTR) has declined over 10% in October, mirroring Bitcoin's recent correction from its highs.

Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin Near $200,000 by Christmas

In a recent post on X, Robert Kiyosaki predicted Bitcoin could reach $200,000 (£151,543) before the year's end. His bullish stance is based on the limited supply of Bitcoin — only 1 million of the maximum 21 million tokens remain unmined — and the increasing demand.

Kiyosaki also highlighted the importance of emotional intelligence (EQ) in investing. 'Simply said, the poor and middle class are poor because they fear losing more than they want to win,' he wrote. 'Losers have low EQ. They live in the emotion of fear.'

He stressed that fear of short-term losses often blinds investors to long-term gains. 'The rich understand that "fear" and "greed" are part of EQ, and they respect both,' Kiyosaki added.

Last week, he urged investors to buy Bitcoin, emphasising the scarcity of the asset: '20 million of the 21 million maximum are already mined. It's the first truly scarce money. Buying will accelerate. FOMO is real.'

Market Trends and Short-Term Risks

Current market trends indicate steady institutional inflows into Bitcoin, although lower liquidity and concentrated liquidations have increased short-term risks. Analysts believe the recent price pullback is a mid-cycle correction rather than a trend reversal.

On-chain activity remains robust, with increasing accumulation by investors, suggesting confidence in Bitcoin's longer-term outlook.

While Bitcoin continues to experience volatility, industry leaders like Saylor and Kiyosaki remain bullish, citing its scarcity, growing institutional support, and long-term potential. Their forecasts of reaching $150,000 to $200,000 by the end of 2025 reflect a broader optimism that Bitcoin's value is poised to climb significantly in the coming years.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.