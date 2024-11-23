The political crisis in the Philippines has escalated dramatically as Vice President Sara Duterte issued a public threat to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta assassinated if any harm comes to her. The shocking statement underscores the deepening rift between two of the country's most powerful political families and reflects the violent legacy of Duterte's lineage.

A Shocking Threat from the Vice President

During a Facebook livestream, Duterte declared that if she were harmed, she had already made arrangements for President Marcos, the First Lady, and Speaker of the House Martin Romualdez to be killed. "I said, do not stop until you kill them, and he said yes," Duterte revealed in the profanity-laced address. This statement, described as an "active threat," prompted the Presidential Security Command to ramp up protection for the president and first family, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Duterte's comments come amid her increasingly acrimonious relationship with Marcos, whom she has accused of being a liar and unfit to govern. In October, she described their relationship as "toxic" and admitted that she sometimes imagines beheading him. These tensions, per Rappler, have turned a once-powerful political alliance into a bitter public feud.

A Violent Family Legacy

Sara Duterte's remarks are not surprising when viewed against the backdrop of her family's history. Her father, Rodrigo Duterte, famously admitted to running a "death squad" during his tenure as mayor of Davao City. During a Senate inquiry in October, the former president confessed to employing gangsters to kill criminals and ordering police to provoke suspects into fighting back to justify extrajudicial killings, according to Al Jazeera.

Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, notorious for its brutality, is currently under investigation by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity. Over 6,000 people were officially killed during the anti-drug campaign, though human rights groups estimate the real number to be as high as 30,000. Despite international condemnation, Rodrigo Duterte remains unapologetic, stating, "I offer no apologies, no excuses. I did it for my country."

The Breakdown of the Marcos-Duterte Alliance

The public fallout between Sara Duterte and Ferdinand Marcos Jr. marks the dramatic collapse of a partnership that swept the 2022 elections on a platform of "unity." Dubbed the "UniTeam," their alliance brought together two powerful dynasties: the Marcoses of the northern Philippines and the Dutertes of the south. Their campaign, however, avoided substantial policy discussions, as noted by The Nation.

Tensions began to surface when Sara resigned from her cabinet position as education secretary in June 2024, accusing the administration of using her for political purposes. The relationship further deteriorated when the Marcos-controlled House of Representatives denied her office funding due to questions surrounding the misuse of confidential funds. In retaliation, Sara threatened to dig up the remains of Marcos's father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., from the national cemetery and dump them into the sea, per Al Jazeera.

A Culture of Impunity

Sara Duterte's threats have raised concerns about the normalisation of violence in Philippine politics. Critics argue that her father's leadership, characterised by his embrace of extrajudicial killings, has set a dangerous precedent. Rodrigo Duterte openly boasted about his "death squad" and dismissed concerns about human rights, further embedding a culture of impunity within the nation's political system.

Human rights advocates warn that such rhetoric risks destabilising the country's democratic institutions. The political chaos comes as the Philippines faces mid-term elections in May, a crucial test of Marcos's leadership and an opportunity for Duterte to consolidate her political ambitions ahead of the 2028 presidential race.