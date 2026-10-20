Romanian investigators are examining alleged TikTok posts linked to a 13-year-old boy suspected of stabbing a teacher and another pupil at a school in Bistrița. Local media reported that one post referred to preparing for eight months, although the posts' authenticity and connection to the attack have not been independently verified.

The incident took place at about 08:40 local time on Monday, 19 October, at Ștefan cel Mare School. Police said a seventh-grade pupil had allegedly attacked a female teacher and another student with a knife. Both victims were taken to hospital and were reported to be in a stable condition.

The case has raised questions about whether the alleged social media activity could have provided warning signs before the attack. Education Minister Mihai Dimian said investigators needed to establish whether the posts were genuine and whether any earlier intervention might have been possible.

Investigators Examine Alleged TikTok Posts

Screenshots published by local media appeared to show a boy posing with a knife and wearing a helmet fitted with a camera. A caption in English read: 'This is it lads. I've been preparing this for 8 months, see you in Valhalla.'

A judicial source told Reuters that the boy had published messages urging violence, but prosecutors needed to examine his digital devices before reaching conclusions. The news agency said it could not independently verify the posts. TikTok had not immediately commented on the case.

Romanian outlet HotNews.ro reported that the pupil who was injured had intervened to help the teacher. The suspect was restrained and taken into police custody. Investigators have not publicly established a motive for the attack, and the reported social media activity does not by itself prove that it had been planned for eight months.

Romanian Law Limits Criminal Responsibility

The boy is being investigated on suspicion of attempted aggravated murder, according to a judicial source cited by Reuters. However, Article 113 of Romania's Criminal Code states that children under 14 are not criminally responsible. For those aged 14 to 16, criminal responsibility depends on whether they acted with discernment.

The legal position means the 13-year-old cannot face criminal prosecution for the alleged attack under the current law. The case has nevertheless prompted scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether warning signs were missed.

Minister Calls for Stronger School Safety Measures

In a statement published on 19 October, Dimian confirmed that the teacher and pupil were in a stable condition and said the Education Ministry would support the victims and co-operate with the authorities. He also called for psychological assistance for pupils and teachers affected by the incident.

The minister said reports that the pupil had announced the attack on TikTok needed to be clarified by investigators. He called for the inquiry to establish whether warning signs existed that could have allowed intervention before the stabbing. His statement did not confirm that the reported posts were authentic or that officials had received prior warnings.

The alleged posts have also drawn comparisons with a fatal attack in eastern Poland earlier in October, in which a school caretaker was killed. While there are some reported similarities between the online material associated with the two incidents, these do not establish a connection between them.