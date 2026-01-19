Fears of a widening global conflict have intensified after Alexander Dugin, the nationalist Russian philosopher often described as a key ideological influence on Vladimir Putin, argued that Moscow must abandon international law and use 'brutality and force' to secure dominance in what he calls a Trumplike world order, as reported by Irish Star.

He wrote on X: 'Russia is obliged to do something horrible to restore her credibility. It is very sad that we have to use such kind of arguments. But we have [no] choice. Only brutality, force, mass destruction and cruelty matter in a Trump-like world'.

In remarks that have alarmed foreign policy observers, Dugin claimed that the global system has entered a new phase in which power determines sovereignty. He suggested that US President Donald Trump's rhetoric around territorial expansion had effectively legitimised similar ambitions elsewhere, including Russia's long held goal of reasserting control over large parts of the former Soviet Union. According to Dugin, Russia has 'no choice' but to formally embrace imperial status and act decisively to prevent rival powers from expanding their influence along its borders.

A Call to Abandon International Law

Speaking to journalist Mikhail Kuznetsov, Dugin said: 'Our goal is to exist, to become the most important centre of power in this tripolar world — sovereign, free, independent and vast.' Dugin outlined a vision in which Russian armoured divisions would move into seven independent states that were once part of the Soviet Union: Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

'So we cannot accept the existence of a sovereign Armenia, or a sovereign Georgia, or a sovereign Azerbaijan, a sovereign Kazakhstan, a sovereign Uzbekistan, Tajikistan or Kyrgyzstan,' he said. 'In this situation, we have no choice but to declare Russia an empire [and] toss aside international law. Now all that remains is to acknowledge [the new reality] and begin to act well, I would say, like Trump, because we have no other choice,' Dugin added.

Drawing a direct comparison between Washington and Moscow, he said: 'So, he says, "This is my territory, it will be American." And we say, "This is our territory; it will be Russian, Eurasian." He says, "We are asserting dominance in the Western Hemisphere." We should say, "And we, along with China and India, for example, declare our dominance over the Eastern Hemisphere." So the West is for the Westerners, and the East is for the Easterners. And that's it.'

Dugin argued that incorporating these territories would significantly expand Russia's landmass and grant access to vast natural resources, positioning Moscow as one of three dominant global powers alongside the United States and China.

No Room for Neutral States

Central to Dugin's worldview is the belief that neutrality is no longer viable in a divided, multipolar world. He insisted that countries located between major powers would inevitably become battlegrounds for influence.

'And any territories we don't bring under our control will not remain neutral; they won't remain sweet, quiet Switzerland,' he said. 'They will become outposts of the other poles, and first and foremost, of the most conflict ridden pole, the United States,'

As a result, Dugin claimed Russia 'cannot accept the existence' of sovereign states across much of the post Soviet space. 'Nothing sovereign can exist in this new model. Either they will be under our control, in our camp, part of our united Union, or they will become a foothold for the West,' he said, citing the European Union, the United States, and potentially China as rival centres of power.

Dugin has urged Putin to formally adopt what he calls a 'Eurasian Monroe Doctrine' under the slogan 'Eurasia for the Eurasians', framing it as a necessary response to what he views as Western expansionism. The comments come as Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine while rejecting US backed peace proposals.

Rising Tensions and Global Fallout

The comments come as Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine while rejecting US backed peace proposals. Dugin warned that Europe could become a future flashpoint, claiming that the next major war could involve the United States and NATO over Greenland, a scenario he suggested the European Union is already preparing for.

'Incidentally, Europe's fate is absolutely unpredictable, because the next war will be between the US and NATO, that is, over Greenland. At least, that's what the European Union wants,' Dugin asserted.