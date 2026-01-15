Europe, the United Kingdom and Germany in particular, faces its most chilling warning yet as Russia threatens nuclear punishment while expelling a British diplomat accused of spying.

The dual escalation, announced on Thursday, underscores the growing volatility of the Ukraine war and its widening impact across Europe.

Nuclear Threats Against Europe

In a televised interview, Sergey Karaganov, a former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and now head of Russia's Council for Foreign and Defence Policy, declared that Moscow may 'have to punish Europe severely' if the continent continues to support Ukraine. He warned that the UK and Germany could face nuclear annihilation should Russia be pushed toward defeat.

In an Express report, Karaganov described Europe's belief in defeating Russia as a 'fantastic illusion,' accusing Western leaders of 'intellectual incapacity.' He insisted that if Russia were ever close to defeat, nuclear weapons would be deployed, leaving Europe 'finished physically.'

His remarks, delivered in conversation with US broadcaster Tucker Carlson, were widely circulated online, intensifying fears of nuclear brinkmanship.

Top Putin advisor warns that if the Ukraine war continues like this, Russia will nuke Germany and the UK. pic.twitter.com/Tzuc6onsyK — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 15, 2026

Diplomatic Expulsion Deepens Crisis

Hours after Karaganov's comments, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of a British diplomat, alleging links to UK intelligence services. The unnamed official was ordered to leave within two weeks.

Moscow summoned British charge d'affaires Danae Dholakia to lodge a 'strong protest,' warning that Russia would 'respond decisively in kind' if London escalated the situation.

According to the Associated Press, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) alleged the diplomat had worked for British intelligence, though no evidence was publicly provided.

UK Response and Western Alarm

The UK Foreign Office has yet to issue a detailed response, but past expulsions have been met with reciprocal measures. In March last year, Britain expelled a Russian diplomat after Moscow targeted UK embassy staff with similar allegations.

Analysts warn that the latest expulsion, combined with nuclear threats, signals Moscow's intent to escalate pressure on Europe. 'This is a dangerous mix of rhetoric and action,' said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at Chatham House, noting that nuclear threats are increasingly being paired with diplomatic hostility.

Escalating Ukraine War Context

The warnings come as the war in Ukraine grinds into its fourth year. Western nations, including the UK, continue to supply Kyiv with military aid, prompting repeated threats from Moscow.

In the past, NATO officials described Russia's nuclear rhetoric as 'reckless and irresponsible,' stressing that any use of nuclear weapons would trigger 'severe consequences,' according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, European governments are bracing for further instability. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in his New Year's address, warned that Europe faces mounting threats from Russian aggression, sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks, urging the continent to 'assert itself more forcefully' to safeguard peace and prosperity.

France has consistently called for EU unity in countering Moscow's actions, stressing the importance of collective resilience against Russian pressure.

Human Consequence Across Europe

For ordinary Europeans, the rhetoric translates into heightened anxiety. Nuclear threats evoke memories of Cold War fears, while diplomatic expulsions risk severing critical communication channels between Moscow and Western capitals.

Experts caution that the erosion of diplomatic ties could leave fewer avenues for de-escalation. 'When diplomats are expelled, dialogue suffers. That increases the risk of miscalculation,' said Ian Bond of the Centre for European Reform.

The Perilous Road Ahead

As the Ukraine war drags on, the stakes for millions across the continent grow ever higher.

The warnings highlight the fragility of Europe's security environment and the urgent need for sustained diplomacy. Yet with Moscow hardening its stance, the path forward appears increasingly perilous.