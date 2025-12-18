George Galloway has issued a stark warning that the European Union poses the biggest threat to igniting World War 3, particularly citing the volatile situation surrounding Russia's missile bases in Kaliningrad. The veteran British politician and leader of the Workers Party of Great Britain made this claim in a recent video, as tensions in Europe continue to mount over the Ukraine conflict and NATO's expanding presence.

Galloway's comments underscore fears of nuclear escalation, with Kaliningrad serving as a key flashpoint in what he describes as reckless EU policies. This comes as public concerns grow about the potential for broader conflict.

Galloway's Sharp Critique of EU Leadership

In his statement, Galloway lambasted EU leaders as 'the biggest obstacle to peace in the world' and 'the biggest threat of World War three.' He argues that their support for Ukraine, including arms supplies and sanctions against Russia, is provocative and could lead to direct confrontation.

Galloway, a seven-time MP with a history of challenging Western foreign policy, has long warned against such interventions, drawing parallels to past conflicts that escalated unexpectedly. His views resonate with anti-war activists across the UK and Europe.

Galloway emphasizes that ignoring Russia's security concerns, especially around its Baltic territories, invites disaster. This critique arrives amid EU debates on boosting military aid, which he views as escalating risks.

Kaliningrad as a Nuclear Flashpoint

Kaliningrad, Russia's isolated exclave bordered by EU nations Poland and Lithuania, hosts sophisticated missile bases that Galloway cites as central to the WW3 threat. The region is armed with Iskander systems capable of nuclear payloads, positioning it as a strategic threat to much of Europe. Analysts note that its location allows targeting of major cities within minutes.

In 2025, Russia has bolstered defenses there with hypersonic missiles traveling at Mach 10, unstoppable by current NATO technology, as Galloway has highlighted.

A US Army commander threatened to 'wipe out' the enclave swiftly if hostilities erupt, drawing Russian rebukes. In a post on X from his verified account, Galloway asserted that if NATO touches 'one inch' of Kaliningrad, it would spark a nuclear war in Europe.

🇬🇧🚀⚠️From a British point of view, I happen to know there are three of those missiles with our name on it.



🇷🇺🚀⛔️In the Kaliningrad base underground, they would be fired at the United Kingdom and would arrive in just under 13 minutes time. They are absolutely unstoppable. They… pic.twitter.com/sDslsSLFvR — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) November 22, 2024

Tensions have escalated chronologically: in July, Western officials issued warnings; by October, Russia deployed new systems like Oreshnik in nearby Belarus aimed at Europe; and in December, NATO announced troop surges in the Baltics. This risks turning the Suwalki Gap into a battleground, potentially drawing in multiple nations.

Reactions and Geopolitical Ramifications

Galloway's claims have elicited mixed responses, with some dismissing them as alarmist while others see validity in calls for de-escalation. European security experts highlight the changing nuclear landscape, noting increased Russian threats and NATO countermeasures.

Germany, for instance, is constructing defenses in Poland and deploying more troops to Lithuania amid the perceived Russian threat. This reflects a broader shift, with analyses urging risk reduction to prevent accidental war in Northern Europe.

As of 18 December 2025, diplomatic channels remain open but strained, with no immediate breakthrough in sight. Galloway insists that the EU's current stance heightens the danger, underscoring that the biggest threat to WW3 lies in underestimating the nuclear perils associated with Kaliningrad's missile bases.