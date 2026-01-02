A senior Russian military official has accused British intelligence services of being involved in a New Year's Eve drone strike in Russian-controlled parts of southern Ukraine.

The attack struck a festive gathering in the village of Khorly, leaving at least 27 dead, including two children, and dozens injured. This accusation comes as Moscow ramps up claims of foreign interference, threatening to derail fragile peace negotiations.

Major General Apti Alaudinov, a prominent Kremlin figure, unleashed the allegations in a fiery statement, claiming the strike was designed to sabotage any chance of a truce between Russia and Ukraine.

'The strike carried out against civilians celebrating the New Year in the Kherson region once again proves that the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible to ensure that there will be no peace agreement,' Alaudinov said. He went further, asserting that 'behind all these actions stand representatives of foreign intelligence services, first and foremost those of England and European states.'

The incident happened in Khorly, a coastal resort in the Russian-controlled Kherson region, where revellers had gathered at a cafe and hotel to welcome 2026. Regional official Vladimir Saldo, installed by Moscow, painted a grim picture: 'The bodies of the dead were almost completely burned, like in a nuclear strike,' he said.

Rising Death Toll and Conflicting Accounts

Initial reports put the fatalities at 24, but the toll climbed to 27 as more bodies were recovered from the rubble. Among the identified victims was Sergei Bohan, a 55-year-old police chief in the occupied area of Kalanchak, raising questions about whether the site was purely civilian. Russia labelled the event a 'terrorist attack' and a 'massacre,' withdrawing a list of victims from public view after claiming a Western hack.

Ukraine has vehemently denied orchestrating the strike on civilians. Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesperson for Ukraine's General Staff, dismissed the claims as 'disinformation and fake statements' aimed at swaying international partners and peace talks. 'The Armed Forces of Ukraine adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law and strike exclusively at the enemy's military targets,' Lykhoviy stated. He emphasised that Kyiv focuses on reducing Russia's military capabilities, such as targeting oil refineries.

Independent verification remains challenging in the fog of war, but Reuters reported similar details, confirming at least 24 deaths and noting Russia's call for international condemnation. Al Jazeera echoed this, highlighting Moscow's accusation of a 'war crime' while underscoring Ukraine's stance against civilian targets.

Broader Escalation and Peace Talk Disruptions

Russia has also alleged a Ukrainian drone assault on one of Vladimir Putin's residences in the Novgorod region, presenting what it calls evidence to US officials. GRU chief Admiral Igor Kostyukov claimed decrypted navigation data proved the intent, though a CIA analysis concluded that Kyiv did not target Putin personally.

The timing is critical, with US President Donald Trump spearheading peace initiatives. Alaudinov suggested the Kherson strike was meant to torpedo these efforts, portraying Ukraine's leaders as 'puppets controlled from the outside' by Western powers, chiefly Britain. No evidence was provided for the UK spy involvement. As of 2 January 2026, the British Foreign Office has not issued a direct response to the allegations, per available reports.

Meanwhile, the conflict rages on. Ukraine launched overnight strikes on Russian oil facilities in the Samara region, disrupting Moscow's energy infrastructure. In retaliation, Russian forces pummelled Ukrainian areas, injuring two in Dnipropetrovsk and hospitalising dozens in Zaporizhzhia.

Analysts Weigh In on Rising Tensions

Security experts view these accusations as part of Russia's broader propaganda strategy. Keir Giles, a senior consulting fellow at Chatham House, noted in a recent analysis that Moscow often amplifies claims of Western meddling to justify escalations. 'This fits a pattern where Russia deflects blame and rallies domestic support,' Giles commented, linking it to stalled talks.

The incident has drawn condemnation from Russian officials, including Dmitry Medvedev, who vowed to take revenge on the battlefield. Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, indirectly blamed Ukraine's Western allies, though she did not name the UK specifically in her initial statements.