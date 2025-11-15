Singer Robbie Williams admits in an interview with The Sun to having blurry vision and said that it is 'getting worse,' and he blames it on his Mounjaro treatment.

The 51-year-old pop star shared that the weight loss jab he takes could be the reason why his vision started to get blurry and admitted that he is having difficulty seeing fans when singing for them during his live shows.

'I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research,' he stated.

His admission came after a study disclosed the link between the weight loss jab's active ingredient Semaglutide and an eye condition that causes blindness.

Williams' Journey with Weight Loss Injections

The 'She's the One' singer admits to using the jabs for years.

'I was quite an early adopter of the jabs but what I'm also noticing is that my eyesight's not very good. It's been blurry for a while now, and it's only getting worse,' he shared. He also said that he does not believe that ageing caused his vision problems. For him, the weight loss jabs were the culprit.

The 'Take That' singer shared that he recently went to an American football game and he noticed that the players looked like blobs on a green field.

It also affected his performance on stage during his recent tour.

'Basically, I was looking in the direction of these women looking up at me, having this experience that's quite obviously incredible to them, and little do they know I can't see them,' he shared.

How He Reacted to His Worsening Vision

Williams revealed that he went to the optician to have his eyes checked, but he never mentioned his Mounjaro use because he had not made the connection during that time.

When he realised where the problem came from, he said that he wanted to raise awareness about it. 'Of course it's worrying and by being honest today, obviously I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research.,' he stated.

But when asked if he will stop using weight-loss jabs, he jockingly said, 'I'm that sick I'd probably stay on it until the sight in one eye has completely gone,' the singer quipped.

The Explanation from Health Experts

A study shared by JAMA Ophthalmology discussed the experiences of nine patients aged between 37 and 77 who encountered eye complications after using semaglutide or tirzepatide, the main ingredient in weight-loss vaccines.

'There has been a recent concern that [semaglutide] and other similar medications may be associated with ophthalmic complications,' the researchers stated.

One of the patients, a woman in her 50s diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, claimed tthat she woke up with 'painful vision loss in the left eye' a day after she took the first dose of semaglutide, the active ingredient in diabetes vaccine Ozempic and fat-loss drug Wegovy.

The patient said that she stopped using the medication for two months until her diabetes required her to use it again. Two weeks after restarting the treatment, the vision in her right eye was also affected.

Other patients shared their vision problems, which are being linked to their fat-jab use.

However, the researchers noted that the real cause of vision loss remains unclear, and they could not figure out a cause-and-effect relationship between the drugs and the associated eye complications.