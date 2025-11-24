Donald Glover's revelation that he suffered a stroke last year has brought renewed attention to the dangers and symptoms of strokes, especially conditions that can raise your risk of having them. Glover, who performs as Childish Gambino, disclosed the details during a performance at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles on 16 November 2024.

His account set out the medical issues that forced the cancellation of his world tour in 2024 and highlighted the connection between stroke and a hole in the heart.

Glover's Stroke And Tour Cancellation

While performing at the festival, Glover said that he experienced a severe headache during a show in Louisiana shortly after his New World tour began in August 2024. He continued to perform despite having difficulty seeing, but by the time he reached Houston, doctors informed him that he had suffered a stroke. About a month after the tour began, he postponed the remaining dates and later cancelled them entirely due to health concerns.

During his explanation, Glover, 42, referenced the earlier case of Jamie Foxx, who also suffered a stroke that initially presented as a headache. He shared that he felt he was letting people down, particularly fans in Ireland, whom he had long promised to perform for. Glover added that medical tests uncovered a hole in his heart, resulting in two surgeries.

He said that learning about the stroke changed his outlook, noting that many people feel life begins anew after realising its fragility. Glover told fans that his years performing for them had been a blessing. When he first postponed the tour in September 2024, he wrote online that he needed to focus on his physical health and asked fans to keep their tickets, but by October he announced that an ailment requiring tests and surgery made cancellation unavoidable.

Understanding A 'Hole In The Heart'

Although Glover did not specify what he meant by a 'hole in his heart', his reference aligns with a patent foramen ovale, known as a PFO. A PFO is a small opening between the right and left atria of the heart, formed by two flap-like structures that normally close shortly after birth. When the opening remains, blood can pass between the chambers, which is not typical in adults and may raise the risk of suffering from a stroke.

A PFO itself does not cause a stroke, but it can allow a blood clot to travel from the right side of the heart to the left and then onwards to vessels in the brain. If a clot blocks a brain vessel, it can trigger a stroke. These clots can also travel to other organs, leading to complications such as kidney damage.

Every person is born with this opening, as it forms part of circulation before birth. In most people, it naturally seals soon after delivery, but in some cases it does not. The size of the opening varies, and while the condition is seen in people of all ages, it may appear slightly more often in younger adults.

Symptoms, Diagnosis, And Treatment

Most people with a PFO do not experience symptoms. Signs usually appear only if complications occur, such as a stroke. Stroke can cause numbness in the leg, confusion, vision problems, a severe headache, or loss of coordination.

Doctors diagnose a PFO using tests that show blood flow through the heart, including transthoracic echocardiography, transoesophageal echocardiography, multidetector CT scans, cardiovascular MRI, or transcranial doppler studies. These tests may be paired with a bubble study, where saline bubbles are traced through the heart to check whether they cross between the atria. Sometimes a PFO is discovered during tests for unrelated conditions, while in other cases, doctors actively look for one in patients who have had strokes without obvious causes.

Treatment depends on risk. Many people require no intervention, especially if they have never had a stroke. Others may receive antiplatelet medicines such as aspirin or anticoagulants such as warfarin to help prevent clots. In some cases, doctors close the PFO using a catheter procedure or during heart surgery.

Managing The Condition And Long-Term Outlook

Doctors may advise lifestyle adjustments to reduce stroke risk, such as eating a healthy diet, exercising, not smoking, and managing blood pressure or cholesterol. They may also recommend avoiding long periods of sitting or standing to prevent clot formation. Anyone with a PFO should inform healthcare providers and seek immediate help if stroke symptoms appear.

For many people, a PFO does not require treatment and does not affect daily life. The most significant concern remains the small increased risk of stroke, which can be managed with medical guidance and monitoring.