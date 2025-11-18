The Ray Donovan star complained about a massive headache, prompting him to alert his doctor, and he was told to rush to the hospital.

According to TMZ, he immediately followed his doctor's advice and admitted himself overnight for a battery of tests.

Sources told the news outlet that doctors have yet to determine the nature of the actor's current health issues, but he is reportedly able to walk and speak without any problems. He can also use his full limbs without assistance.

The actor's rep released a statement regarding his latest condition, saying, 'Out of an abundance of caution, Liev went into the hospital for testing and as of this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to work.'

Schreiber is expected to shed more light about his current medical condition in the coming days.

Liev's Health History

People Magazine reported that the actor suffered from migraine in April 2024, which led him to have temporary amnesia while in the middle of his performance in Broadway's Doubt: A Parable.

'I was in my dressing room and I had a terrible headache,' the actor said during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers. 'I thought it was maybe a fast food headache, but it felt a little stronger than that. I'm walking down the stairs, and I'm thinking, "This is not normal. I don't feel okay."'

He also recalled his suspicion that 'something was really wrong' when he noticed his co-star Amy Ryan backstage and forgot what her name was. He tried to downplay his feelings, but things progressed fast, and he completely forgot his lines when he went onstage.

'It all vanishes,' he told Meyers. 'The play is gone from my head...I know I'm in a play, but I don't know what play I'm in.'

Schreiber added that he thought he had suffered a stroke. But an MRI scan showed that his brain was 'perfectly fine' and there was no brain bleed at that time. The neurologist diagnosed him with a rare brain condition known as transient global amnesia (TGA).

What is Transient Global Amnesia?

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) described TGA as a rare, 'benign, temporary loss of anterograde memory with sparing of immediate recall and remote memories.'

There are different triggers to this rare condition, including emotional or psychological stress, physical exertion, migraines, sudden splash of hot or cold water. It can also be triggered by sexual intercourse.

TGA can resolve itself within 24 hours. Schreiber reportedly got his memory back immediately when he experienced this condition.

Liev's Current Projects

Schreiber's latest movie, Caught Stealing, was released in theatres on 29 August.

He is currently lending his voice to the lead character named Sam Fisher in the adult animated spy action TV series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch on Netflix. The streaming platform dropped all episodes on 14 October.

The animated series got a green light to resume for a second season.

He also appeared in the 2025 TV docuseries 'The American Revolution,' as the voice of Samuel Adams. The six-episode series premiered on PBS on 16 November.