Calgary police are investigating a string of residential break and enters that officers believe may be linked to a travelling crime group operating across multiple neighbourhoods in the city.

The incidents, which occurred over a short period in early to mid-December, have raised concerns about organised property crime targeting high-value items while deliberately avoiding electronics that could be tracked.

Authorities say the offences share a similar pattern, including forced entry through rear patio or sliding doors, thefts focused on bedrooms, and the apparent use of the same vehicle. Investigators believe the suspects carefully selected homes where residents were away, allowing them to move quickly and reduce the risk of confrontation.

Police are now appealing to the public for information as they continue to analyse evidence, review CCTV footage, and trace the movements of a suspect vehicle seen in both northwest and northeast Calgary during the timeframe of the break-ins.

Pattern Of Targeted Break-ins Raises Organised Crime Concerns

According to the Calgary Police, the first reported incident took place between Friday, 5 December, and Monday, 8 December, 2025, at a residence in the 0–100 block of Hamptons Grove N.W. Police say an unknown suspect gained entry by damaging a patio door and window before heading straight to the primary bedrooms.

Once inside, the individual allegedly stole high-value jewellery, leaving behind electronics and other trackable items.

A second break-in was reported on Saturday, 6 December, at around 5 p.m., in the 200 block of Edenwold Drive N.W. In that case, officers believe the suspect smashed the glass of a rear sliding door to gain access.

Investigators say the home's bedrooms, closets and drawers were searched, but it remains unclear whether any property was taken, as vehicle keys, electronics, credit cards and jewellery were left untouched.

Police say the selective nature of the thefts suggests the suspects were experienced and may have been seeking items that are easier to resell and harder to trace. One officer involved in the investigation said the incidents appear 'consistent with a growing trend involving travelling crime groups that move between communities and jurisdictions'.

Suspect Vehicle Identified As Police Seek Public Assistance

The most recent incident occurred on Saturday, 13 December, 2025, at approximately 5:40 p.m., at a residence in the 7000 block of California Boulevard N.E.

Investigators believe two male suspects climbed a backyard fence before forcing entry by smashing a rear sliding door. Once inside, they allegedly stole luxury high-end accessories and $300.00 (£174.00) in cash before fleeing the scene.

In all three cases, police confirmed that the homeowners were not present at the time of the break-ins and that electronic devices and other traceable items were deliberately avoided. Officers believe the suspects were using a grey or silver 2024 or 2025 Toyota Sienna XSE, which was last seen in northwest Calgary between 5 and 8 December, in Edgemont around 5 p.m. on 6 December, and in Monterey Park at around 5:40 p.m. on 13 December.

After what police described as 'exhausting all investigative avenues', authorities are now asking the public to help identify the suspects and the vehicle. Images of both have been released as part of the appeal.

Alongside the investigation, police are reminding residents to take preventative measures, including securing doors and windows, removing valuables from vehicles, and reporting suspicious behaviour. Anyone with information related to these incidents is urged to contact police at 403-266-1234, or call 9-1-1 in an emergency.