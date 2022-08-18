Former footballer Ryan Giggs is in the middle of providing his own testimony in a trial wherein he is defending himself against allegations of assault and coercive behaviour put forward by ex-partner Kate Greville. The Manchester United legend has denied the charges, but has admitted that he has in fact been unfaithful during the course of their relationship.

The trial started days ago, but Giggs has only just had the chance to take the stand at the Manchester Crown Court. He spoke about his tumultuous relationship with Greville, and admitted that he is a cheater. Not only that, he also admitted to having been unfaithful in other relationships. He blamed this on being "a flirtatious person by nature," who is unable to resist attention from attractive women.

Even though it happened years before he started his relationship with Greville, Giggs also revealed that the scandal involving his former sister-in-law was true. It may be remembered that news broke out in 2012 that he had an affair with his brother, Rhodri Giggs' wife, Natasha Lever. The said "fling" spanned eight years, during which time Rhodri also accused Natasha of having slept with up to ten footballers.

Apparently, according to Marca, Ryan tried to cover up the scandal by paying Rhodri 280,000 euros in hush money. However, the story still came out and the couple eventually finalised their divorce in 2013.

Regardless of his cheating confessions, Giggs is still adamant that he is not guilty of physically attacking Greville.

This particular trial is in relation to an assault that reportedly took place back in November 2020 in Giggs' home in Worsley, Greater Manchester. She said that he headbutted her in the face during an argument, to which he replied: "I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with hers, but I am sure that it was not deliberate."

Greville also provided evidence of bruises on her body from a separate incident, but Giggs and his lawyers claimed that those were the result of "rough sex." He claimed that she was the one who had even asked him to purchase a cane for them to enjoy together during consensual relations.