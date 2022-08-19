Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs continues to be grilled on the stand as the trial continues in the assault and coercive behaviour case filed against him by former partner Kate Greville. As part of the evidence presented in the case, threatening emails from the ex-footballer were presented to the Manchester Crown Court.

After things started to take a turn for the worse between the former lovers, Greville reportedly blocked the former footballer on WhatsApp. The Welshman did not take it well when his partner cut the communication line and decided to reach her via emails.

In one of those letters, he said: "I have never come close to loving anyone else like I love you. You are the person I have had the most connection with. These are not just false promises or I mean it, now stop being a baby and call me please."

While he appears to be wooing his ladylove in some statements, things also took a more sinister turn the longer she resisted his advances. "I will stalk you like crazy, and you know how good I am at it, you're a horrible piece of sh*t and don't deserve to be a mother," Giggs wrote in some of the emails, as reported by Marca.

He became increasingly frustrated and did not hesitate to express his anger. The former Wales manager then went on to sound more threatening. "I'm so f***ing angry right now I'm freaking out because I could do anything. Keep ignoring me. I'll see you soon. I hate you for what you did to me. I hate you. I hate you. I hate you. I hate you."

In complete contrast to his demeanour in the threatening correspondence, Giggs was in tears as he spoke on the stand about his experience upon being arrested. He recalled how frightened he was after being detained overnight in a cell at Pendleton police station in Salford.

"I had never been in that position before, so scared. It was the worst experience of my life," he shared.

Meanwhile, Greville also spoke about living in "hell" with Giggs.

She had a particularly hard time during the novel coronavirus pandemic when she spent lockdown with the former Wales manager. "He made me feel stupid," said Greville, after citing some examples of their domestic troubles. She also previously accused him of headbutting her in the face and kicking her out of their bed.