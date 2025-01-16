Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during a violent burglary at his Bandra residence in Mumbai late on Wednesday night.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry and the global celebrity community, mainly as Bandra is considered one of the city's most secure neighbourhoods, with many high-profile figures calling it home.

According to the Mumbai Police, the intruder broke into the actor's home around 2:30 am. The intruder initially confronted a member of the household staff before Saif Ali Khan intervened in an attempt to stop the altercation. The suspect then attacked the actor, stabbing him multiple times, including two severe wounds that were perilously close to his spine. The assailant also wounded a household staff member, though their injuries are reported to be minor.

Investigation Underway

According to Mumbai Police, early investigations indicate that the motive behind the intrusion at Saif Ali Khan's residence was an attempted burglary.

The intruder, who has since been identified, gained access to the property via the fire escape stairs. Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene, prompting the police to launch an extensive manhunt, deploying 10 teams to track down the individual.

Authorities are also exploring any recent disputes or threats that may have led to the violent incident

Khan, 54, married to Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. His team issued a statement confirming that he is in stable condition and recovering, though further medical care is still required.

'There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khans residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation,' a statement by Saif Ali Khan's team read.

However, the hospital staff member treating Saif Ali Khan confirmed that the actor is out of danger now.

Bandra: The Celebrity Hub of Mumbai

The attack occurred in Bandra, an affluent neighbourhood widely regarded as one of Mumbai's most secure and wealthy areas. The area is home to numerous celebrities, including Bollywood actors, directors, and other public figures, who enjoy the neighbourhood's security and privacy.

The neighbourhood is known for nestling luxury apartments and upscale properties. The area is also well-guarded, with private security services and a significant police presence due to its high-profile residents.

Saif Ali Khan's residence is within Satguru Sharan, a 12-storey building. 1 He acquired the property from Satguru Builders almost a decade ago. According to media reports, apartment prices in the actor's building are estimated to be around £700 per square foot, considerably higher than the local average of £500 to £550 per square foot.

In addition to Khan, Bandra is home to some of Bollywood's biggest stars. Here is the list of celebrities who live in the area, too.

Shah Rukh Khan

Among those who reside in the neighbourhood are Shah Rukh Khan, often called the 'King of Bollywood'. His sprawling home, Mannat, is a landmark in the area and draws thousands of fans yearly.

Mannat sits in the posh Bandstand part of Bandra in Mumbai. SRK repurchased the bungalow in 2001 for about £1.3 million. Today, it's thought to be worth around £20 million.

Salman Khan

Another high-profile celebrity who resides in the area is Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Situated in the posh Bandstand area of Bandra West, Galaxy Apartments is where Salman Khan has lived with his family for over two decades. This iconic building has become a significant draw for tourists visiting Mumbai. Galaxy Apartments is valued at approximately £10 million.

Rekha

Rekha, a veteran Bollywood actress, owns a sprawling mansion valued at approximately £10 million. Known as 'Basera', this substantial property is situated between Shah Rukh Khan's and Salman Khan's residences.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also reside in the Bandra area of Mumbai. They currently live with their daughter Raha in their Vastu Pali Hill apartment, where they also celebrated their wedding.

However, the couple will soon move into their newly constructed six-storey bungalow, also located in Bandra. This property is valued at around £25 million and is considered Mumbai's most expensive celebrity home.

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt lives in his opulent mansion, Imperial Heights, in the upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood of Bandra. This lavish residence is shared with his wife, Maanayata Dutt, and their twins and is estimated to be worth around £4 million.

John Abraham

John Abraham's home, named 'Villa in the Sky,' is a stunning penthouse spread across the seventh and eighth floors of a Bandra West, Mumbai residential building. Covering a spacious 4,000 square feet, this luxurious property is estimated to be worth between £3 million and £5 million.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani call a luxurious apartment on the 6th floor of Wilnomona 62B in Bandra West, Mumbai, their home. This stylish house is estimated to be worth around £7 million.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have joined the growing list of celebrities investing in Bandra's redevelopment projects.

In 2024, documents obtained by Zapkey.com revealed that Deepika Padukone's company, KA Enterprises LLP, purchased a spacious apartment in Sagar Resham, Bandra. Located on the 15th floor, the property is estimated to be worth around £1.78 million and boasts a generous 1,845 square feet of living space.

Safe Space No More?

Bandra's reputation as a celebrity enclave has made it a hotbed for paparazzi, and the stars who live there have long enjoyed the privacy and relative peace it offers despite being under constant media scrutiny. Meanwhile, the attack on Saif Ali Khan has raised questions about celebrity safety and the security protocols in place in such high-profile neighbourhoods.

However, this is not the first time a celebrity has faced an attack in the area.

On October 12, 2024, former Maharashtra minister and senior politician Baba Siddique was fatally shot by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra East. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, the 66-year-old succumbed to his injuries.