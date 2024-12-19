A Canadian trail runner's adventure in India took an unexpected turn when she was detained at Goa airport after authorities flagged a GPS device in her luggage.

Tina Lewis, now residing in Colorado, found herself at the centre of a legal storm due to a nearly century-old law prohibiting the possession of certain wireless devices without a licence.

A Routine Trip Turned Legal Nightmare

Tina Lewis, an accomplished trail runner known for her international adventures, brought her Garmin inReach Mini to India as a precautionary tool for camping and safety in remote areas.

The device, which allows off-the-grid communication, ran afoul of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933, a law enacted long before the advent of modern satellite technology.

"I was detained at airport security in Goa and escorted to a police outpost for questioning," Lewis shared on Instagram. "I wasn't aware a GPS device was illegal. It's a 1933 law!"

The Garmin inReach Mini, marketed as a compact satellite communicator, is designed for adventurers to send SOS alerts and communicate in areas without mobile reception.

According to Garmin's website, the device provides peace of mind but comes with a caution: users must ensure compliance with local laws.

A Law from a Bygone Era

The Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933 prohibits the possession of wireless telegraphy equipment, including GPS devices, without a valid licence.

While the legislation aimed to regulate communication technologies of its time, its relevance in the modern age has come under scrutiny.

Lewis had successfully travelled through other Indian airports without incident before encountering the issue in Goa.

Despite hours of questioning and a court appearance, she was eventually released on bail, thanks to a friend's legal connections.

Legal and Financial Fallout

The legal ordeal lasted six days, during which Lewis was without her passport. She faced thousands of pounds in court fines and legal fees and was forced to surrender her Garmin device.

Reflecting on her experience, Lewis called for reform: "This outdated law needs to be challenged at higher courts so other travellers do not experience what I and others have."

She also issued a stark warning to fellow travellers: "Carrying a GPS device in India can get you arrested!"

Not an Isolated Incident

Lewis's case is not unique. Earlier this month, a Czech tourist, Martin Polesny, was arrested at Goa's Mopa airport for carrying a similar Garmin device. Authorities charged him under the same law, requiring him to appear before the police.

In another instance, an American tourist in Dehradun faced legal trouble for possessing a satellite phone, a device also restricted under Indian law.

Despite the ordeal, Lewis continued her Indian journey, determined not to let the incident define her trip.

"Since receiving my passport back, I didn't want to make a rash decision and fly home," she shared. "I took a few days to rest and reset on the beach. While I may not feel the same way about the country as I did before, I'm leaving with some good stories."