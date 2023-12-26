OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has shared a carefully compiled and well-curated list of requests from ChatGPT users on social media.

Aside from including twelve pivotal requests, the comprehensive list sheds light on ChatGPT users' aspirations for technological development in 2024.

As per the list, ChatGPT users are waiting for the arrival of GPT-5 with bated breath. Also, they are hoping the AI company will move forward towards achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

In addition to this, ChatGPT users want OpenAI to bring major enhancements in voice modulation capabilities and improve the control over wokeness/behaviour. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Altman shared this compilation, which highlights the ChatGPT community's desire for progress.

thanks a lot for these! some common requests:



AGI (a little patience please)

GPT-5

better voice mode

higher rate limits

better GPTs

better reasoning

control over degree of wokeness/behavior

video

personalization

better browsing

'sign in with openai'

open source https://t.co/5cyHwu4Mj2 — Sam Altman (@sama) December 23, 2023

"Some common requests: AGI (a little patience please), GPT-5, better voice mode, higher rate limits, better GPTs, better reasoning, control over degree of wokeness/behaviour, video, personalisation, better browsing, 'sign in with openai' and open source," Altman stated in his communication on X, as per a Business Today report.

Altman said OpenAI will continue checking the comments section of the X post to understand what ChatGPT users would like the company to fix or build next year.

Furthermore, he assured that the American AI company will deliver as much as it can. Altman noted that a slew of other things that weren't mentioned in the abovementioned X post are also in the offing.

Sam Altman on achieving AGI

Sharing his views on AGI in a recent conversation with Time magazine, Altman predicted that AGI will be the most powerful technology humanity has invented.

"We have to make changes. We always said that we didn't want AGI to be controlled by a small set of people, we wanted it to be democratised," Altman told the news magazine.

"And we clearly got that wrong. So I think if we don't improve our governance structure, if we don't improve the way we interact with the world, people shouldn't (trust OpenAI). But we're very motivated to improve that," he added.

To those unaware, AGI alludes to a hypothetical form of artificial intelligence that enables machines to learn and think like humans. In other words, AGI systems can perform any task that a human can.

An earlier report suggests that the next version of ChatGPT, which will draw power from GPT-5, could achieve AGI. While details about the next-generation GPT-4.5 model are still scarce, the rumour mill has already started hinting at the impending arrival of GPT-5 (or GPT-V).

To recap, OpenAI unveiled the advanced GPT-4 Turbo language model during its first-ever developer conference in November.

Much to the chagrin of those who are excited and optimistic about AGI happening in the coming years, Google DeepMind AI Lab co-founder Shane Legg suggests AGI will not be achieved until 2028.