Sam Altman's legal battle with his sister Annie has drawn renewed attention to a case involving allegations of childhood sexual abuse, his denial and a separate defamation counterclaim.

Annie alleges that her brother sexually abused her between 1997 and 2006 at their family home in Clayton, Missouri.

Sam denies the allegations and is seeking $1 (£0.75) in damages through his counterclaim over statements she published online. In a court filing, Sam alleged that Annie was using deposition footage to attract followers to her social media accounts.

The court has not determined the truth of either sibling's claims.

What the Court Has Already Decided

The case has involved a significant dispute about whether Annie's claims were brought within the applicable legal deadlines.

In a 20 March order, US District Judge Zachary M. Bluestone dismissed her common-law claims as time-barred. However, he gave her permission to amend her complaint, setting an early-April deadline for doing so.

That distinction matters. A decision that particular claims were filed too late is not a judicial determination that the alleged events did or did not happen. Equally, permission to submit an amended complaint does not establish that an allegation is true.

The same order declined to dismiss Sam's counterclaims, although it struck the portion seeking legal fees and costs without opposition. Those procedural decisions allowed the opposing claims to remain part of the litigation; they did not decide who should ultimately prevail.

Annie subsequently filed an amended complaint in April, pursuing her allegations under Missouri's childhood sexual abuse statute. Sam continued to deny her account.

Why Deposition Material Matters

Depositions form part of discovery, the process through which parties gather information before trial. They allow lawyers to question witnesses and obtain testimony that may help them prepare their arguments.

The existence of recorded testimony does not itself settle the underlying dispute. A witness's statements remain subject to scrutiny, and a public excerpt cannot substitute for the complete evidentiary record. Discovery is a stage in building and testing a case, rather than a verdict.

For readers following the Altman case, the central distinction is between what each sibling alleges, what lawyers argue and what a judge actually orders. Claims about a person's intentions belong to the first two categories unless the court makes a supported finding.

Medical Examination Dispute Adds Pressure

A September defence filing sought dismissal over alleged failures to meet discovery obligations, including a missed independent medical examination.

Sam's lawyers argued that an examination was necessary to defend against her claims. Annie objected to the scope of the proposed examination, arguing that it should be limited to her PTSD claims.

The filing demonstrates that the disagreement extends beyond online footage to how evidence should be gathered and assessed. Its request for dismissal should not be confused with a court order granting that request.

Allegations and Denials Remain Separate

Annie's lawsuit and Sam's counterclaim present opposing accounts.

The same standard applies to arguments about publicity. Public attention cannot establish that abuse occurred, nor can it establish that a claimant fabricated an account. Those questions require evidence rather than conclusions drawn from social-media activity.

For now, the dispute over deposition footage adds another contested issue to a case in which the underlying allegations remain denied.