Rumours suggest Samsung plans to expand Galaxy AI with video-focused features and potentially collaborate with Google.

Following a recently rolled-out software update that expanded Galaxy AI features to more Samsung phones, including the upcoming May update for the Galaxy S22, Samsung reportedly plans to continue developing additional AI tools.

A fresh leak indicates the Korean brand will significantly enhance artificial intelligence capabilities in its forthcoming One UI update. Reliable leaker Ice Universe claims Samsung's upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update will prioritise video and artificial intelligence (AI) features.

The key functional innovation of One UI 6.1.1 will be video AI. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 25, 2024

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the tipster suggests "video AI" will be the core functionality of the update. The term "video AI" undoubtedly sparks curiosity.

Video AI: What To Expect?

Samsung's update is expected to introduce AI-powered enhancements for video recording. Alternatively, it may delve into AI-assisted video creation. Imagine users crafting videos by simply providing text instructions and Samsung's AI tools bringing those ideas to life.

This will not be Samsung's first foray into AI-powered videography. One UI already boasts the impressive Instant Slow-Mo feature, transforming regular videos into slow-motion masterpieces. This existing functionality hints at the exciting possibilities Samsung might explore with video AI in One UI 6.1.1.

Samsung's dedication to AI development remains unwavering regardless of what video AI entails. This focus extends beyond the impressive Galaxy S24 features launched earlier this year.

Notably, their collaboration with Google on the Circle to Search tool, now available on Pixel phones as well, exemplifies their commitment to joint AI innovation. Adding to the excitement, a new report suggests Circle to Search will soon gain the ability to capture and share screenshots.

How Google And Samsung are Revolutionising AI on Your Smartphone

Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of devices and services, recently took to X to share a photo of himself alongside Samsung Mobile division chief TM Roh. The top executives were discussing AI.

"Had a terrific conversation with TM and leadership," Osterloh posted. "Our partnership has never been stronger. I'm thrilled about our collaboration on AI and the many opportunities ahead for both companies."

Had a terrific conversation with TM and @SamsungMobile leadership. Our partnership has never been stronger. I'm thrilled about our collaboration on AI and the many opportunities ahead for both companies. pic.twitter.com/mOjMer7Sig — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) April 25, 2024

Osterloh remained mum on how the tech giants plan to collaborate on AI. However, we may not have to wait too long to find out. Google phone users may get the One UI software updates. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be unveiled later this summer, but the folks at Tom's Guide suggest the foldable phone could launch earlier than expected.

With Google Pixel Fold 2 on the horizon, Samsung will likely equip the new foldables with cutting-edge Galaxy AI features to stay competitive. A recent study reinforces this, indicating that a significant portion (25%) of Galaxy S24 users value AI functionalities.

At the January Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, Google and Samsung unveiled a powerful partnership. Samsung's Galaxy S24 series will leverage Google's next-generation Gemini AI models to enhance AI capabilities across its apps and services.

Notably, Gemini Pro empowers features like smarter Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard summaries. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 integrates Google's Imagen 2 text-to-image technology, enabling "Generative Edit" features for advanced photo editing within the Gallery app. Google Messages and Android Auto also received Gemini Nano-powered improvements.