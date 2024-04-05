Recently leaked images of the iPhone 16 series offer more than just a peek at the design of Apple's upcoming iPhones.

Sonny Dickson, a tech leaker known for his Apple product information, shared on X, formerly Twitter, three images of dummy units representing all four iPhone 16 models (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max). The images look closer at the redesigned camera layout and the new capture button.

The leaked images reveal an "Action Button" on all four iPhone 16 models. This hardware button on the left side is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The images also show a new "Capture Button" on the right edge (below the power button).

Previous leaks hinted at the capture button functioning as a new physical button with a capacitive touch surface that might enable zoom gestures. The leaked dummy models also provide a more precise comparison of the size difference between the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, which appear more prominent than the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models.

Rumours suggest the iPhone 16 will boast a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could feature a massive 6.9-inch screen. This positions the iPhone 16 Pro Max as the largest among competitors, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12.

Exploring potential design shifts for iPhone 16

The most significant design shift is the return to a vertical camera layout for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This rumored camera configuration could enable these standard models to capture spatial video compatible with the Apple Vision Pro and other VR headsets.

Specific details regarding the iPhone 16's dual-camera system remain unconfirmed. However, reports from Tom's Guide suggest the rear cameras consist of a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, rumours indicate the phone will likely retain the same 12MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The iPhone 16 design focuses on iterative changes, with minimal physical differences compared to the iPhone 15 series. However, some reports suggest Apple will shift focus toward AI advancements to compete with Samsung and other Android phone manufacturers.

In February, Apple addressed declining iPhone sales in China by highlighting upcoming advancements in artificial intelligence for its devices. In March, news emerged regarding a possible AI partnership between Apple and Google. This speculation suggests Apple might integrate elements of Google's Gemini AI model into future iPhone features.

$GOOGL is in talks with $AAPL to license its Gemini AI to iPhones...



Is that a worrying sign for the tech titan, or is Apple still in position to do AI better instead of first?@KarenFinerman, @Bonawyn, @RiskReversal, and @GuyAdami discuss: pic.twitter.com/qm8cz2uZ1o — CNBC's Fast Money (@CNBCFastMoney) March 18, 2024

However, it's important to note that Gemini AI has faced criticism for generating inaccurate images and potentially biased responses. Based on this, some have expressed concerns that Apple's next iPhone could prioritise social or political correctness over other functionalities.

Despite rumours that Apple will focus on AI for the next iPhones with the A18 series chips, leaked benchmarks for the A18 Pro haven't shown significant performance gains. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 series has been floating around the rumour mill.

Detailed renders and dummy models of the iPhone 16 lineup popped up online recently. These leaks paint a consistent picture of potential design changes for the next generation of iPhones. Apple will restate these speculations at the iPhone 16 series launch event in Sept. 2024.