Apple enthusiasts might have a massive hardware leap to look forward to in a few years. A recent report suggests that a 200MP sensor could debut on the iPhone by 2028, significantly boosting mobile photography capabilities. This projected timeline from analysts may encourage current users to hold onto their devices until the major upgrade arrives.

Morgan Stanley reports that Apple could adopt Samsung's 200MP sensors for its handsets in 2028. By bringing in more manufacturers at that stage, the firm likely hopes to drive down its hardware expenditure.

The Long Road to 200 Megapixels

A 200MP camera has long been rumoured for the iPhone 18, yet fresh insights from Morgan Stanley indicate the iPhone 21 is the more likely candidate. This push to 2028, according to an AppleInsider report, stems from a desire to involve multiple vendors and drive more competitive pricing for parts.

Apple plans to increase iPhone components in the United States,… pic.twitter.com/A3ngNLz2rj — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 8, 2026

The shift is also thought to be a result of Apple's desire to source more components from within the US. This strategy would be consistent with earlier speculation that Samsung's Texas-based factory is being prepared to manufacture CMOS sensors for future handsets.

The reports also suggest that while Apple is committed to a 200MP future, the decision to partner with Samsung may stem from Sony's struggle to keep pace. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has struggled to deliver a high-resolution sensor that matches Samsung's latest technology.

Supply Chain Strategy and Cost Control

Sony currently acts as the exclusive provider for the iPhone's LiDAR hardware, but Morgan Stanley indicates that Apple is in negotiations with STMicro to become an additional vendor. Interestingly, this push for variety doesn't seem to extend to Face ID. Analysts expect Apple to stick with its current sole partner, LITE, for those specific components for the time being.

Even so, Morgan Stanley remains optimistic about the future of Face ID, predicting a shift toward under-display sensors by 2027. This launch would carry extra weight, as it aligns with two decades of the iPhone being on the market.

By strengthening its supply chain and lowering production overheads, Apple should be well-positioned to manage its finances. The team at Morgan Stanley therefore suggests that the tech giant will likely absorb the hit from rising component prices rather than pass those costs on to its customers.

There was widespread speculation that the iPhone 17 line would become more expensive due to new trade tariffs. However, Apple chose to double the entry-level storage instead, allowing the firm to maintain price points that matched the previous iPhone 16 configurations.

Pixels vs Performance: The 2028 Forecast

This multi-year roadmap may explain why we haven't seen the tech in person yet, as newer findings suggest the sensor remains in the early stages of evaluation. A prominent supply chain leaker recently claimed that active prototype testing for a 200MP iPhone lens is not yet underway.

Writing on Weibo, Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station noted that while 200MP sensors are being discussed within the supply chain, they haven't yet reached Apple's engineering prototypes for actual field testing. Instead, the firm's immediate focus appears to be on perfecting its existing 48MP systems. This aligns with several previous reports suggesting that Apple is in no rush to move beyond its current resolution.

While some expect a massive jump in megapixels, Digital Chat Station claims Apple is sticking to its guns with a more mechanical approach. Recent tests on Pro-level prototypes apparently feature a 48MP main camera with an adjustable aperture, alongside a 48MP telephoto sensor with improved zoom reach.

While some expect a massive jump in megapixels, Digital Chat Station claims Apple is sticking to its guns with a more mechanical approach. Recent tests on Pro-level prototypes apparently feature a 48MP main camera with an adjustable aperture, alongside a 48MP telephoto sensor with improved zoom reach.

Beyond the Megapixel Myth

According to the leaker, these upgrades are slated for the iPhone 18 Pro series this autumn. This move suggests the company believes enhancing light capture and depth control is more valuable to users than chasing raw resolution.

According to the leaker, Samsung's 200MP hardware is presently stuck in the 'evaluation' stage of the manufacturing process. This essentially means Apple is merely checking if the parts are viable for future use, rather than testing them inside a functional device.

Digital Chat Station also suggests that Apple is exploring 'multispectral imaging technology', although testing has reportedly not yet started. In theory, this would allow the camera to see beyond standard colours to better identify different materials and objects. While this could significantly boost image processing and Visual Intelligence, there is currently no indication that such a feature is close to being ready for a public release.