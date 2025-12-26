Samsung's most ambitious design yet is finally being pushed to its absolute limits to see if it can truly withstand the rigours of daily use. While the innovative triple-folding screen marks a new era for mobile technology, its complex hinges and expansive display face a daunting challenge. This teardown reveals whether the bold hardware can survive the pressure or if its unique form factor remains a fragile experiment.

The Galaxy Z TriFold from Samsung is likely the most impressive handset currently available. This innovative device is capturing widespread attention by transforming from a standard mobile into a 10-inch tablet. Still, the question of whether it can survive daily wear remains a top priority, a challenge shared by every folding model.

The Vulnerability of Folding Glass

Everyone knows that folding devices require gentler handling than a typical glass slab, yet we still expect a high level of resilience from Samsung. Their Z Fold range generally passes the well-known 'bend test' without issue. Sadly, the latest Galaxy Z TriFold fails to live up to that sturdy reputation.

During a recent clip by the well-known teardown creator JerryRigEverything, the handset underwent intense testing, and the results were honestly quite chaotic. Although the exterior glass performed well with typical scratch protection at level 6 on the Mohs scale, the internal display remains soft plastic, showing marks at just level 2. This suggests that even a fingernail could leave lasting scars on the surface.

Inside the Tri-Fold: Batteries and Sensors

The most startling moment occurred during the structural stress test. Since the hardware becomes remarkably slim when opened—measuring only 3.9mm—the aluminium casing lacks the necessary rigidity. Instead of merely yielding under pressure, the mobile fractured almost instantly when forced in the opposite direction. The subsequent dismantling of the components brought several intriguing details to light:

The power is split across three individual cells with a combined capacity of 5,600 mAh.

There is a noticeable absence of any cooling materials or thermal paste inside the chassis.

Integrated sensors trigger warnings to prevent the user from mistakenly forcing the hinge the wrong way.

Galaxy TriFold hands on video 🔥



- 10” 120Hz inner display, 6.5” cover

- 3.9 mm (unfolded), 12.9 mm (folded)

- 309g weight

- Snapdragon 8 Elite

- 5600mAh + 45W



The multitasking on that big inner screen looks crazy good. Honestly, it looks great!



pic.twitter.com/xWNnlU5Lj6 — Shishir (@ShishirShelke1) December 2, 2025

Phone Arena suggests that these findings are crucial, as they highlight the hurdles currently facing the world of foldable engineering. Although slim gadgets are highly desirable, the laws of physics are unforgiving. By thinning the aluminium to such an extent, the frame loses the essential stiffness required to withstand being sat on or dropped by mistake.

A Glimpse of the Future, Not the Present

The broader market context is equally important to consider. While its main rival, the Huawei Mate XT, is under similar observation, seeing a Samsung product fail a durability check so spectacularly is quite unusual. It implies that, to realise this specific design, the brand traded away the robust, rugged build quality seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Ultimately, this handset is meant for collectors who view their gadgets as fine jewellery rather than everyday workhorses.

World’s First Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Unboxing 😍 pic.twitter.com/hsRI3Lhlpa — Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) December 2, 2025

While the Galaxy Z TriFold is a feat of technical brilliance, fulfilling the ambition of a pocketable full-sized tablet, its practicality for everyday use remains questionable. The constant worry of owning a handset that could be ruined by a minor mishap—or even a heavy-handed touch—is difficult to justify given the premium cost.

The device feels like a laboratory experiment released into the wild ahead of schedule. Those considering a purchase should realise they are paying for an early look at the future, which may not yet be equipped to meet the demands of the modern world. Consequently, anyone who lacks a steady grip or a cautious touch might find such a delicate piece of hardware ill-suited to their lifestyle.