Samsung Electronics recently unveiled a disruptive innovation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in 2026: the world's first 130-inch Micro-RGB display, a high-end display designed to combine state-of-the-art colour performance with gallery-style looks.

R95H is Samsung's largest Micro-LED to date and is a radical new design based on ultra-premium televisions that creates a borderline technology/art fusion.

A New Era for Ultra-Premium Displays

Samsung described the R95H as 'a bold new design direction for ultra-premium displays'. The 130-inch Micro-RGB television has been unveiled as the centrepiece of the company's transcendence in visual display engineering: an enormous screen that serves as the window onto the content, rather than the traditional slab of technology fixed on the wall.

Hun Lee, the Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, put it this way: 'We're reviving the spirit of our original design philosophy introduced more than a decade ago to deliver an unmistakably premium display, engineered with technology for a new generation.'

Design That Blurs Art and Technology

The 130-inch Mini-RGB TV defies the conventional design of television appearance at first. Instead of resembling the standard-issue electronic product, the design of the Samsung 'Timeless Frame' seems to float within its frame, evoking long, architectural windows that not only highlight a room but also do not overshadow it. The sophisticated frame is a contemporary evolution of the Samsung 2013 Timeless Gallery, a combination of luxury and engineering perfection.

The device's sound quality is also designed in the same manner. The speakers are built directly into the frame and tuned to suit the grandeur of the display, making the image and audio experience something that grows organically from each other, rather than the product of two separate components. This plan aligns with modern advances in home entertainment, whereby home entertainment manufacturers are seeking total experiences rather than single components.

Picture Performance Meets Next-Generation Technology

The 130-inch Micro-RGB television beneath its surface boasts the latest and most advanced Micro-RGB innovations from Samsung to date. Its Micro-RGB AI Engine Pro, in combination with Micro-RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro-RGB HDR Pro, utilises artificial intelligence to improve contrast and restore lost colours, producing vibrant colour and fine detail, whether in a sunny or shaded scene. The final picture is supposed to be more realistic and 3D.

The display covers the entire BT.2020 wide colour gamut, which is generally accepted as the most extensive colour range in today's televisions. It has been certified by the Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) to reproduce colours accurately, hence guaranteeing finely tuned colours that are a true reflection of life.

Moreover, Samsung has its own proprietary Glare-Free technology, which reduces reflections and retains clear colour and contrast in all lighting conditions, a crucial aspect in large residential rooms or media rooms.

The TV also supports HDR10+ ADVANCED, a first-of-its-kind next-generation high-dynamic-range format, and Eclipsa Audio, which delivers high sound quality and varies by display size.

Enhanced Features for Modern Viewing

Samsung is making the R95H more than just a high-end screen; it's a selection in an ever-expanding ecosystem of intelligent viewing experiences. The TV includes Samsung's extended Vision AI Companion, a range of artificial intelligence-prompted functionalities intended to make communication adaptable and rudimentary.

The integration of applications like AI Football Mode Pro, AI Sound Controller Pro, and Live Translate, as well as with Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, is an example of features that blur the boundary between display and digital assistant.

This growing suite is indicative of a relevant trend at CES this year: connecting AI to everyday tools and electronics to make them easier to use and offer more than simple hardware functionality. This initiative was emphasised in Samsung's display, where it not only showcased innovations such as large screens but also its line of novelties, including new AI-empowered home appliances.

A Showcase for the Future

The release of the R95H takes a very competitive stance in the high-end television industry, where other competitors like LG are also launching high-end, large-screen, AI-powered displays at CES 2026. However, Samsung's integration of design and technology in its products aims to create a device that appears like an artwork, not just a gadget meant to help it stand out in a growing crowd.

Their prices and availability have not been announced, but the 130-inch Micro-RGB TV will be featured in the Samsung booth at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Enthusiasts and industry observers will evaluate this daring new product's performance in the market and determine whether consumers accept its combination of immersive performance, design refinement, and effective AI functionality.