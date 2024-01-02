Following in the footsteps of Google's Pixel 8 series, Samsung is reportedly planning to equip its upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra with an AI-powered photo editor,

Samsung is reportedly on the verge of unveiling its much anticipated Galaxy S24 series in global markets. Ahead of the rumoured 2024 launch, more key details about the Galaxy S23 series successor have surfaced online in the form of a new leak.

Unsurprisingly, the upcoming Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been subject to a lot of leaks and speculations lately. For instance, a new report claims Samsung will not equip the Galaxy S24 lineup with the two-way satellite connectivity feature.

It is worth noting that the current-generation Galaxy S23 was originally tipped to come with the coveted iPhone-like feature designed to help users during emergencies. While the Korean smartphone giant has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet, X (formerly Twitter) user Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) has fuelled a fresh rumour.

More details about the Galaxy S24 series surface online

Taking to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, Lupin shared a photo, which implies the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to come with a Generative Edit feature.

As per the description of the feature, users will be able to move or remove objects from an image. Furthermore, the AI-backed feature will allow users to fill in empty spaces. On the downside, this feature will not work without an internet connection.

The functionality of this Generative Edit feature seems to bear a striking resemblance to Google's Magic Editor available on Pixel devices, which rely on AI and ML capabilities of Google's in-house Tensor chipset.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, could take advantage of the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, according to the folks at MySmartPrice.

This could be the Korean brand's attempt to compete with the latest Pixel 8 series, which, according to an earlier report, could give the Galaxy S24 a run for its money.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What else to expect?

The leaked image mentions another feature dubbed Live Translate. Reportedly, this feature will translate any foreign language directly on the device.

Aside from this, Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to get a Nightography Zoom feature, which could enhance the picture quality even in low light conditions. Moreover, it could provide extra zoom capabilities without lowering the quality of details in the image.

Walmart's page for an AT&T Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black 256GB

🤯🤯🤯



We now have confirmation that these are actual pics of the device



Features:



Live Translate - Speak foreign languages on the spot, right from inside the Samsung Phone app, with Live Translate.… pic.twitter.com/lkz2iJLEw3 — CID (@theonecid) December 30, 2023

The word on the street is that the upcoming Galaxy S24 series will boast an impressive array of AI-based features. During the impending Unpacked Event, Samsung could give us a glimpse into a new era of Galaxy AI, which is expected to arrive on its future smartphones, including the Galaxy S24 series.

Describing it as the next big leap in Samsung smartphones, the company announced Galaxy AI in November 2023. Without divulging key details about the technology, Samsung confirmed Galaxy AI would launch in early 2024.

The features teased by Samsung during that press release align with the new leak by Lupin. In line with earlier reports that indicated the Galaxy S24 Ultra could house an upgraded periscope lens, reliable tipster IceUniverse recently noted that the phone could also support 50MP photos at 5x optical zoom.

If earlier rumours turn out to be true, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be housed in a robust titanium frame. However, the base model Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus may still use aluminium frames.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, some tipsters believe Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked Event on January 17, 2024. During the event, the Korean company is expected to take the wraps off some of its most-awaited products including the Galaxy S24 series trio.