Some of the most-awaited smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, are expected to boast a slew of exciting AI capabilities. So, it will be interesting to see which AI phone will outperform its rivals.

Samsung is set to release the Galaxy S24 series smartphones next year. As expected, there's a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S23 series successors as the Korean brand has already unveiled Galaxy AI for the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup.

Last week, the folks at GalaxyClub discovered new trademark applications made by Samsung for the terms "AI Phone" and "AI Smartphone". These applications have been received by the European Union Intellectual Property (EUIPO) and the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO).

I speculated in October that Samsung might call the Galaxy S24 an “AI phone.” As expected, Samsung registered the “AI Phone” trademark three days ago.

However, the Galaxy S24 would have to beat the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro hands down to be named as the best AI Phone out there. It is worth noting that the Pixel 8 lineup comes with an impressive set of AI features.

In fact, Google is promoting the Pixel 8 Pro as the "first phone built for the generative AI era". So, let's check out whether the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be able to outdo the Pixel 8 lineup in the AI department.

Smart voice assistants

According to a Tom's Guide report, it is imperative for today's phones to have an intelligent voice assistant if they want to leverage AI. Furthermore, the report claims the Google Assistant available in the Pixel 8 series is the "undisputed leader".

It will be interesting to see whether Samsung will make its own virtual assistant, Bixby, the voice for its feature-laden Galaxy S24 series. Meanwhile, Pixel 8's upgraded Call Screen feature gives us an idea of what Google AI is capable of.

For Pixel 8 owners, Google Assistant will ask callers why they are calling and provide contextual responses to users, rather than just asking callers to leave a message and transcribing them.

This is what separates the Pixel 8 from other phones currently available on the market. Also, the existing Galaxy S23 series doesn't have anything remotely close to this. Nevertheless, its successor could get something that's just as good.

A photo and video editor

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are teeming with AI-powered photo and video features. So, it will be important for the Galaxy S24 to have a dedicated photo and video editor that's equally good.

The Pixel 8 Pro has notable AI-powered photo editing features like Best Take and Magic Editor. While the former ensures your photos always come out perfect, the latter is capable of changing the sky in your photo and filling in gaps after you move/delete objects in the photo.

Samsung will probably add similar AI-enabled photo and video editing features on the highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra model. While the current-gen Galaxy S23 series doesn't have any Pixel 8 Pro-like features, Samsung Gauss could make the upcoming Galaxy S24 phones a lot smarter.

Other ways the Pixel 8 series leverages AI

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to receive the TL;DR feature, which will enable the Pixel 8 series duo to identify who's talking in the recording and summarise the recordings.

This feature will be particularly useful for Pixel 8 series owners who conduct interviews and have to review them later. Moreover, the summary feature isn't limited to recordings.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro owners can access the feature to summarise web pages and other content they pull up in the Google apps. After going through all of the text, AI will produce a quick TL;DR-style summary.

Will the Galaxy S24 series turn out to be the king of AI phones?

It is no secret that Google has set a tall order for Samsung and other handset manufacturers with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. So, the Korean smartphone giant will have to make a huge leap with AI from the get-go.

It is worth noting that Google took multiple small steps to get to where it is now with AI-assisted features. The company spared no effort to integrate AI into its products, finally resulting in the AI features of the Pixel 8 series.

While Samsung could surprise us by bringing some impressive AI-powered features to the Galaxy S24 lineup, it will take some considerable effort to surpass or even match Google's well-received Pixel 8 series.