Sarah Pidgeon dancing to Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' at the Academy Museum Gala prompted jokes about her reported romance with the singer's ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and support from fans who said she should be free to enjoy the song. While some commenters described the situation as potentially awkward, others questioned why her dancing should be controversial.

The moment attracted attention because of Pidgeon's reported connection to Alwyn, who dated Swift for more than six years before their relationship ended in 2023.

Sarah Pidgeon Dances to Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space'

Pidgeon's dancing during Swift's performance of 'Blank Space' became a talking point beneath an Instagram post. Swift performed at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on 17 October 2026, singing 'Blank Space', 'Love Story' and other songs from her catalogue.

Released in 2014, 'Blank Space' plays with media portrayals of Swift's romantic life. Its performance provided the backdrop for discussion about Pidgeon's reported connection to Alwyn, although there is no evidence that Swift chose the song because Pidgeon was present.

Pidgeon's dancing also does not establish that she intended to send a message to Swift or Alwyn.

Commenters Joke About Joe Alwyn Connection

Some Instagram users focused on the perceived awkwardness of Pidgeon dancing to Swift's song while being linked to the singer's former partner.

'Its probably slightly awkward but he's Taylor's past and maybe Sarahs future so hopefully alls good', one commenter wrote.

Another joked, 'I investigated and found out that she is the girlfriend of Taylor's ex-boyfriend'. Others used '#patientzero' to poke fun at the celebrity connection.

The comments reflect how Swift and Alwyn's past relationship has become part of the online conversation surrounding Pidgeon. However, the jokes do not establish how any of the three celebrities privately views the situation.

Fans Defend Pidgeon for Enjoying the Song

Other commenters rejected the idea that Pidgeon's dancing was something to criticise, arguing that enjoying a familiar pop song should not become a controversy.

'It's a fun song. Why wouldn't she', one user wrote.

Another challenged hostility based on romantic associations, commenting, 'Why not? Hating a woman just because she dated the same man is such an outdated concept'.

'Why she would not dance??' one commenter asked, while another wrote, 'as we all would'.

Other users questioned why the moment needed to be interpreted through the singer's past relationship, while some joked about the unusual celebrity overlap. The reactions focused on the symbolism viewers attached to the song rather than any confirmed statement from Pidgeon.

The responses reveal the divide in the discussion. Some users framed the moment around the potential awkwardness of the reported relationship, while others argued that Pidgeon should not be judged because of her association with Swift's ex-boyfriend.

What Is Known About Sarah Pidgeon and Joe Alwyn

Speculation about Pidgeon and Alwyn intensified in June 2026 after Elle reported that the pair had been photographed kissing in New York. Teen Vogue later reported further sightings, including an apparent date in London. Neither actor had publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship in the cited coverage.

Swift and Alwyn dated for more than six years before their relationship ended in 2023. There is no evidence that Pidgeon's dancing was intended as a message to either of them.