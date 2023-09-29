A Carvers W3 coach overturned after it hit a car and struck a motorway reservation at the M53, leaving 54 injured this morning, Merseyside Police reports.

Both Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service served as the emergency response. Two air ambulances were dispatched between Junction 4 in Bebington and Junction 5 in Hooton, Cheshire, near the Merseyside border.

Reports from the scene

The bus mostly carried children from Calday Grange all-boys grammar school and West Kirby all-girls grammar school, both of which were headed to Wirral. Both schools confided and liaised with the parents of the affected students and they requested that all affected parties keep their lines open for seamless and efficient coordination.

Serious injuries were reported by the authorities with a 14-year-old girl and the driver of the bus dying after the accident. Dozens of pupils were also in need of medical assistance. Drivers who witnessed the accident reported that the injured children were seen escaping the overturned bus through the rear window.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital and Arrowe Park Hospital were called for immediate medical services to the situation. Both hospitals declared the situation a "major incident" and that efforts to help the crash patients were applied.

Government officials are also extending their means to assist the victims of the tragic incident. Local Labour councillor Sherin Akhtar passed by the scene and identified the coach from Calday Grange and West Kirby right away. On her Facebook page, Akhtar assures that she will do all she can to help aid investigations and rescue efforts with consistency.

Meanwhile, Merseyside Labour MP Angela Eagle and Margaret Greenwood declared that their offices are open to help sustain rescue and relief efforts.

The aftermath

In a press conference at noon, Merseyside Police Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson disclosed more details surrounding the incident. Robson said that Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were heavily involved in extracting the passengers from the crash site.

Robson said that eight other children were medically assessed by Countess of Chester Hospital, apart from the initial medical attention provided by Alder Hey and Arrowe Park.

Police have asked people who possess video footage or photos of the accident to withhold sharing them on social media. This is to prevent the public from speculating and insinuating distress about the unfortunate event. Police advised to share any of the footage instead to their offices.

Robson also disclosed that there was a convoy ahead of the bus which was also filled with pupils from Calday Grange and West Kirby. He confirms that these children witnessed the overturning of the bus. Specialist trauma support is promised by the authorities for these children.

Wirral Council also extended their hand to support the victims of the trauma caused by the accident. Simon White, director for children, families, and education for Wirral, said that their staff is reaching out to authorities from Calday Grange and West Kirby to create a nurturing environment for the affected.

Meanwhile, National Highways advised motorists are advised to search for alternative routes right away. They confirmed that authorities will be investigating the junction at an extended time throughout the day.