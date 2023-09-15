Yesterday, a number of schools in West Yorkshire were put into a partial lockdown after receiving emails that involved "threatening violence to children and staff".

This incident comes just two days after several schools in Manchester and Cheshire were locked down over a series of "malicious communications", which are also understood to have involved threatening staff and students.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police and Cheshire Constabulary said that both forces were investigating the emails sent to schools on that morning.

Cheshire Police stated that the email, which was sent to schools in Cheshire Ellesmere Port, had "made threats to pupils and staff."

Following this recent scare, the police launched a full investigation and subsequently announced that they had arrested an individual in connection with an email sent to a number of schools in Leeds and Bradford.

The police have yet to disclose the specific nature of the threat.

However, a spokesperson for the West Yorkshire police commented: "Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in Leeds and Bradford today."

"The contents of the email are being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools," they added.

The police website also mentioned that, contrary to some reports, the force has not issued any guidance to schools to enter a lockdown phase, and the force does not consider the threats to be credible.

One unidentified school told parents that the email had threatened "harm" to children and teachers across schools in Leeds, which prompted the school to keep all pupils locked indoors for the day.

Leeds City Council commented: "We are aware of an ongoing situation relating to threats made towards a number of schools in Leeds and we are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to monitor the situation and provide support to schools."

According to Leeds Live, some of the schools understood to be affected by this threat so far include Sharp Lane Primary School, Richmond Hill Academy and Windmill Primary School.

Gildersome Primary School, another school affected by the startling incident, posted on their Facebook page yesterday afternoon to say that staff are being "extra vigilant" and "normal safeguarding procedures are being followed."

Additionally, several other schools in Leeds who did not receive an email have still bolstered their security measures in order to reassure pupils, parents and caregivers.

One parent in particular admitted to feeling "petrified" by the troubling news after she was alerted of the situation, also stating that it reminded her of the devastating incidents affecting various schools in the US.

As a result of the threatening emails, schools have now been urged by authorities to be "extra vigilant" regarding site security and safeguarding, with a Bradford Council spokesperson commenting: "Police officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools."

"We are supporting our schools as they follow this advice. The safety of everyone in our schools is of course our top priority," the spokesperson further added.