A school principal in Pakistan has been accused of raping and blackmailing several women over the last few months. The incident came to light last week after a CCTV video of one of the victims went viral on social media.

The alleged incidents took place at a private school in Gulshan-i-Hadeed, Karachi. The victims claimed that the accused, identified as Irfan Ghafoor Memon, lured them on the pretext of giving them a job, then raped them and also recorded the crime to blackmail them.

The police launched an investigation into the matter and discovered as many as 25 such short video clips on his cellphone. One of the victims claims that Menon asked her to come to the school for an interview, and after three months, he again asked her to visit the school.

When she visited the school again, he asked her to sit in his office, locked the door, and assaulted her. He then went on to offer her a job at the school.

"The suspect repeated the offence when I visited the school after a week and when I attempted to resist, he slapped me and said that it was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at his office and warned to post the same on internet", the complainant told the Judicial Magistrate.

Memon rented the school last year in December. There were around 10 female teachers, five male teachers, and 250 students in the school, per a report in Geo News.

A case has been registered against the accused, and he has been sent to jail on a seven-day physical remand. According to local media reports, over 45 women have become victims of Menon since December last year.

Several similar incidents have been reported in Pakistan over the years. In 2017, a school principal in Pakistan, arrested for sexually abusing women and making objectionable videos, admitted to his crimes.

The suspect, Attaullah Khan Marwat, from Hayatabad, a modern suburb in Pakistan's Peshawar, confessed that he had sexually exploited over 80 women and made at least 26 videos of the acts.

Marwat, who is also the owner of the school, was arrested after a student filed a complaint against him. The student alleged that the accused had sexually abused several students and women.

He added that the principal had also made videos of them by installing secret cameras in different parts of the school.

Police later sealed the school and said that during a raid, they recovered hidden cameras, condoms, drugs, laptops, memory cards, USBs, a 9mm pistol, and cannabis from the premises.