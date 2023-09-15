Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has turned into a school principal in a bid to improve his side's slow start to the 2023-24 campaign.

In the Premier League table, Manchester United are currently in the 11th spot, following two close wins and two defeats. The Red Devils kick-started the league season with a 1-0 win over Wolves before falling 2-0 at Tottenham.

Manchester United then bounced back with a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest but suffered a 3-1 loss at Arsenal just before the international break.

With the Red Devils gearing up to host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, Ten Hag is doing everything possible to reignite the fire in his boys. That also includes having them under his watch for as long as possible in a day.

Manchester United's stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Casemiro are being urged to remain at the club's Carrington training base until after lunch. Ten Hag has also instructed his first team to make full use of the club's newly-refurbished canteen instead of eating at fine dining restaurants near their homes.

Ten Hag is also making his boys wear blood glucose monitors on match days, as well as sweat patches, in order to monitor their individual nutritional and hydration requirements in the hopes that it would be helpful for the side to get the desired results after 90 minutes of play.

These decisions from Ten Hag are not surprising as he has been trying to instill better discipline in his squad. Even a slight disciplinary issue is being called out by the Dutch boss. In the first half of the last season, teenage forward Alejandro Garnacho was kept away from Manchester United's senior side because of concerns over his attitude.

Last year, when Ten Hag was asked when Garnacho would become a regular member of his side, the Dutch head coach replied:" Depends on how his approach, how his attitude, when he keeps working, keeps this attitude, then it's possible".

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has also not tolerated Jadon Sancho questioning his decisions. It has been reported that Sancho has been banished from Manchester United's first team due to a disciplinary issue and his return will depend on how well he behaves with Ten Hag.

Following Sancho's public spat with Ten Hag, the English forward allegedly refused to apologise to the Dutch manager and as a result, the player has been exiled from the senior team for now. Sancho will now train away from his teammates and will use the same facilities as the club's academy players. Sancho will also not be considered for selection until the issue is resolved.