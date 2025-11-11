The United States Senate took action on Sunday, 9 November, to push forward a temporary funding bill, indicating a resolution to the impasse following a prolonged 40-day government shutdown. But the deal triggered a deep rupture within the Democratic caucus led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Eight members of the Senate Democratic group voted with Republicans to get past the procedural hurdle, even though Democrats had been demanding for a long time that any budget measure include an extension of tax credits under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for about 24 million Americans.

Though Schumer himself voted no on advancing the deal, the fact that his caucus fractured so visibly has provoked fierce backlash. Democrats might have surrendered too soon and without securing significant healthcare protections.

Is Schumer Losing His Grip on the Party?

Democrats have expressed their frustration in a blunt and personal manner. Calls for Schumer's removal from his position as Senate Minority Leader are growing among progressive representatives and advocacy organisations.

California Representative Ro Khanna wrote on X, 'Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced.'

Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton expressed a strong viewpoint, asserting that the inability to maintain control over healthcare premiums calls for a change in leadership. 'If

@ChuckSchumer were an effective leader, he would have united his caucus to vote 'No' tonight and hold the line on healthcare,' he stated.

Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership. If @ChuckSchumer were an effective leader, he would have united his caucus to vote ‘No’ tonight and hold the line on healthcare. Maybe now @EdMarkey will finally join me in pledging not to vote for Schumer? — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) November 10, 2025

The senators displayed a notable lack of unity. For instance, newly-elected Senator Elissa Slotkin criticised the leadership approach as out of step with the moment. 'Leadership is about changing and adapting when there is real need,' she said.

Though Schumer maintains his position and insists he will continue fighting, this incident has revealed serious generational and strategic rifts within the party.

America is in the midst of a Republican-made health care crisis—a crisis so severe, so urgent, and so devastating for American families that I cannot support a continuing resolution that fails to address it.



I am voting NO. pic.twitter.com/qfiMma6y5D — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 10, 2025

Democrats' Fight to Protect Healthcare

For weeks, Senate Democrats had refused to vote for a continuing resolution that did not include the extension of ACA tax credits, which are a crucial component of their healthcare agenda. Their rationale was that without those subsidies, the costs for millions of Americans would increase dramatically.

Meanwhile, Republicans pressed forward with funding legislation as they were prioritising reopening the government even without those guarantees.

The deal highlights the difficulties faced by Democrats when operating from a position of minority in Congress where their influence is restricted, and contentious issues can lead to major political repercussions.

In the agreement, the Senate obtained a commitment that federal workers dismissed during the funding lapse would be rehired, and that a floor vote would occur in December regarding the extension of health insurance subsidies but without guaranteeing their passage.

What's Next: Democrats Brace for House Vote

With the Senate moving forward with the measure, the next step lies in the US House of Representatives. Democratic leaders have indicated their opposition, but lawmakers from politically competitive districts are expected to come under strong pressure to approve it.

For the Democratic Party, three fault lines now loom large. First, how this deal is framed and whether voters interpret it as surrender or practical decision-making. Second, the healthcare battle remains unresolved, meaning the subsidies matter could resurface as a topic during campaign. Third and lastly, concerns regarding party leadership have shifted from quiet murmurs to open challenge.

Schumer retains his seat until 2028 and his formal position as Senate Minority Leader is secure until the end of the next election cycle. However, the intensity of the controversy has significantly undermined his capacity to lead strategy, maintain caucus unity, or represent the party to the public.

In the weeks ahead, it will be crucial to see if Democrats can come together and present a unified front with a clear message as they approach the 2026 mid-term elections.