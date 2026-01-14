Scott Adams, the creator of the iconic Dilbert comic strip, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with aggressive metastatic prostate cancer.

His passing was confirmed on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, during a tearful livestream of his YouTube show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, where his former wife, Shelly Miles, read a final message he had prepared just two weeks earlier and informed that he died peacefully at his home in Pleasanton, California.

The letter, dated 1 January 2026, has stunned followers by revealing that the lifelong agnostic had decided to embrace Christianity in his final days.

Adams described the decision as a pragmatic 'risk-reward calculation,' echoing the philosophical logic of Pascal's Wager.

'Becoming a Christ Believer Before Dying'

In a letter published on X, Scott Adams addressed his faith directly, revealing a decision he said came late in life. He acknowledged that he had not previously identified as a Christian, despite encouragement from friends over the years. Facing the end of his life, Adams said he reassessed his beliefs in pragmatic terms.

'Many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I'm not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks attractive,' Adams wrote.

He then made a clear declaration, stating, 'I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and saviour, and I look forward to spending an eternity with him.' Adams also recognised uncertainty, adding that his doubts would be resolved if he 'wake[s] up in heaven,' while expressing hope that he would still be 'qualified for entry.'

Adams Finds New Meaning in Life

Beyond faith, Scott Adams used the message to reflect on how his sense of purpose changed over time. He explained that the earlier meaning came from family life, when he focused on being 'a worthy husband and parent'. That phase ended after his marriage dissolved, which he described as amicable.

After the divorce, Adams said he deliberately searched for a new direction. He recalled speaking aloud in his empty home as he chose to 'donate' himself to the world. That decision led to a shift in his career, from cartoonist to author of what he hoped would be 'useful books'.' Adams said this period marked his evolution beyond Dilbert as he began sharing lessons drawn from his own experiences.

He highlighted the impact of books such as How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big and Win Bigly, noting that readers often told him their lives had changed. Adams also pointed to his daily podcast, 'Coffee with Scott Adams', saying it unexpectedly helped lonely listeners feel part of a community.

Adams Dies After Cancer Battle

Adams died following a battle with aggressive prostate cancer, which he publicly disclosed in May 2025. At the time, he said the diagnosis was likely terminal. His former wife, Shelly Miles, confirmed his death during the 13 January livestream, telling viewers, 'Unfortunately, this isn't good news... he's not with us anymore.'

In the final months of his life, Adams spoke openly about his declining health. He stopped drawing Dilbert in person in November 2025 due to physical complications, though he continued to write. His death was later confirmed as resulting from complications linked to the cancer.

In his final months, Adams became a vocal supporter of the 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) movement.

In November 2025, he made a public plea to Donald Trump for help regarding insurance delays for his treatment. Trump responded 'On it,' and Adams later credited the administration's intervention with allowing him to access the cancer drug Pluvicto, which he said made his final months 'tolerable.'

Evolution Beyond Dilbert

While the world remembers him for the 'cubicle culture' satire of Dilbert, Adams used his final message to reflect on a legacy he hoped would be 'useful.'

The Cartoonist: Launched in 1989, Dilbert appeared in over 2,000 newspapers at its peak.

The Author: Adams highlighted books like How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big, which he believed provided more value to the world than his cartoons.

The Communicator: His daily podcast became a 'community for the lonely,' a result he claimed was entirely unexpected.

Despite controversies, Adams maintained a massive digital following until his final days.

Remembering Scott Adams

Scott Adams rose to prominence after launching Dilbert in 1989, with the strip becoming a defining portrait of office life during the 1990s. Its sharp focus on workplace frustrations resonated with millions of readers worldwide. Alongside cartooning, Adams built a second career as a bestselling author and commentator.

In his final message, Adams summed up his life by writing, 'I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had.' He urged readers to continue his approach, asking them to 'pay it forward as best you can' and reminding them to 'be useful.'

Following news of Scott Adams' death, tributes from readers and public figures echoed those words, highlighting the lasting influence of his work and his final message.

Tributes from the White House

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Adams on Truth Social, calling him a 'fantastic guy' and a 'Great Influencer' who was a loyal friend. 'He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease,' Trump wrote. 'He will be truly missed. God bless you, Scott!'

Adams concluded his final letter with a simple request to his fans: 'Be useful, and please know I loved you all to the very end.'