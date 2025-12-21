The release of the Epstein Files included names and photos of people connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, among them Bill Clinton. Scott Jennings, a conservative commentator on CNN, suggested the files should be renamed the 'Clinton Files'.

'This has always been a story about Bill Clinton, not Donald Trump. We should call it the Clinton Files, not the Epstein Files,' he said. Referring to Democrats' repeated calls to release the documents since Epstein's death, Jennings added: 'This is blowing up in the face of the Democrats'.

Bill Clinton in Epstein Files

Although most of the Epstein Files were heavily redacted, they included hundreds of photos showing Clinton in close company with Epstein at his estate. Social media users noted that while the documents suggest Trump's name was omitted, it does not change the fact that Clinton appears in the photos multiple times.

Clinton's connection to Epstein is not new to the public, but the extent of their closeness remained unclear until the files were released. Several photos suggest a familiar relationship, including instances where they appear to wear matching shirts, and some show a young, unidentified woman seated on Clinton's lap. Surprisingly, Clinton publicly supported the release of the files, endorsing the DOJ's decision to disclose documents from government investigations.

GOP Calls Out Bill Clinton After Epstein List Release

Unfortunately for Democrats, efforts to link Trump to Epstein backfired after most of the released photos were heavily redacted, leading some to speculate it was to shield Trump and his allies. White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson, however, said the redactions were meant to protect victims and minors, citing similar treatment in Clinton's photos. She tweeted: 'Here is Bill Clinton in a hot tub next to someone whose identity has been redacted. Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, DOJ was instructed to redact only the faces of victims and/or minors. Time for the media to start asking real questions'.

In a now-deleted tweet, DOJ spokesperson Chad Gilmartin posted on X: 'I wonder why the Biden DOJ refused to release the files...' The post included the same photo of Clinton in a pool with an unidentified woman, whose face had been redacted.

Clinton Reacts to Epstein Files

Clinton, however, is refusing to be cast as the villain. According to POLITICO, his spokesperson said that releasing redacted Epstein photos is 'about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever', referring to Trump and his allies' alleged ties to Epstein. Clinton's former deputy chief of staff defended him further, posting: 'There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him afterwards. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that'.

It is worth noting that Epstein used his financier image as a front to secure high-profile connections. Ureña suggested that while the association between Clinton and Epstein cannot be denied, most trips together were linked to the Clinton Foundation, with photos dating from the early 1990s and early 2000s. Trump has long claimed he fell out with Epstein years ago but was reportedly aware that Clinton visited Epstein's private island 'repeatedly'. The DOJ is expected to release more photos from the files in the coming weeks.