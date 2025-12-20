Bill Clinton has fired back hard after the Justice Department dumped thousands of Epstein files late Friday—many featuring the former president in compromising photos, accusing the White House of making him a scapegoat.

In a blistering statement, his spokesperson Angel Ureña alleged the late-Friday release was a politically motivated 'news dump' designed to shield President Donald Trump. 'The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton', Ureña said. 'This is about shielding themselves from what comes next'.

Damning Photos and Missing Story

The photos are damning at first glance. Clinton appears shirtless in a hot tub with Ghislaine Maxwell and a woman whose face is blacked out. Another shows him swimming with Maxwell. There's Clinton dining with Mick Jagger and Epstein. And yet another on a private plane with Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

But Clinton's team says the real story is who's missing from the files: Donald Trump.

'So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton', Ureña said. 'Never has, never will be'.

The 'Friday News Dump' Accusation

Why drop these files at 3 p.m. on a Friday before Christmas? Clinton's camp insists this is Washington moving to bury bad news—or in this case, control the narrative.

Trump and Epstein were associates throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Photos of them together at parties are everywhere. They reportedly had a falling out around 2004, but their friendship lasted years. Yet Trump is conspicuously absent from Friday's document dump.

'Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton', Ureña pointed out, referencing the White House chief of staff's recent Vanity Fair interview where she admitted there's 'no evidence' supporting Trump's claim that Clinton visited Epstein's island 28 times.

A Complicated Defence

Clinton's statement drew a line in the sand. 'There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first'.

The DOJ confirmed the woman with Clinton in the hot tub photo is an Epstein victim. But the timeline complicates Clinton's defence: whilst he claims he cut ties before Epstein's crimes became public, Ghislaine Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton's wedding in 2010—two years after Epstein was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution.

Clinton has never been charged with anything related to Epstein. He's never been accused by survivors or law enforcement of wrongdoing. But he did fly on Epstein's private jet multiple times and maintained what he described as a philanthropic relationship with the financier.

Congressional Heat

The Clintons were supposed to testify before the House Oversight Committee this week about their Epstein ties. Those depositions got pushed to January. Trump? He hasn't been asked to testify at all about his own Epstein friendship.

The statement ended with a pointed jab: 'Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats'.

Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last month after initially resisting it. The bill passed the House 427-1 and sailed through the Senate unanimously. But a recent survey found 70 per cent of Americans reckon the Trump administration is hiding something about the case.

Statement from President Clinton’s Press Secretary on the Epstein files release:



“The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton.



This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 19, 2025

A Politically Explosive Release

This isn't just about embarrassing photos from 20 years ago. It's about which powerful men get scrutinised and which ones skate by. Clinton appearing everywhere whilst Trump remains nowhere in the files raises legitimate questions about political bias in what's supposed to be a transparent document release.

For Epstein's survivors, watching politicians squabble over who's more guilty misses the point entirely—they want accountability for everyone involved, regardless of party affiliation. The late Friday timing, the selective focus on Clinton, and Trump's absence all suggest this release was less about justice and more about controlling a politically explosive story.