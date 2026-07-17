The search for British teenager George Smyth has again ended without answers after Romanian rescue teams found no new clues during a fresh operation in the mountains near Bran Castle, widely known as Dracula's Castle.

Smyth, 18, disappeared while hiking alone in Romania's Bucegi Mountains on 23 November 2025, and authorities say the case remains active despite months of unsuccessful searches.

Fresh George Smyth Search Finds No New Evidence

According to reports, Romanian mountain rescue teams resumed the search after warmer weather melted snow that had covered parts of the mountainous terrain for months, allowing rescuers to reach areas that were previously inaccessible.

However, officials confirmed the latest operation failed to uncover any evidence that could explain George Smyth's disappearance.

'Unfortunately, as a result of the operation, no clues or elements were identified that would lead to finding the missing young man,' a spokesperson for local rescue service Salvamont Brașov told the BBC.

Rescuers said two or three narrow sections of the mountain range remain covered in snow. Those areas are expected to be searched in the coming weeks once conditions improve.

Authorities have also renewed their public appeal, urging hikers and visitors to remain vigilant.

'Please pay close attention to the route and its surroundings, and contact us immediately if you notice objects, tracks, or any other elements that may be connected to the missing person,' the rescue service said.

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British Teen Disappeared Near Dracula's Castle

George Smyth vanished while hiking towards Bran Castle in Transylvania, one of Romania's most visited tourist attractions and the fortress commonly associated with Bram Stoker's fictional Count Dracula.

The teenager had travelled to Romania alone after leaving his accommodation at the University of Bristol without informing his family.

His last known location was described by rescue officials as a 'very isolated and hard-to-access mountain area' in the Bucegi Mountains.

Before disappearing, Smyth reportedly made a distressing emergency call to Romanian authorities, telling operators he was exhausted, suffering from hypothermia and unsure of his exact location.

That call became the final confirmed contact before he vanished.

Search teams have since used mountain rescue specialists, drones and ground crews to comb the rugged landscape, but no trace of the teenager has been found.

Family Continues To Wait For Answers

Months after the disappearance, George Smyth's family have acknowledged the likelihood that he may not have survived, although authorities have never confirmed his fate.

In a statement released earlier this year, his relatives said they believed the mountains would eventually reveal what had happened.

'When the mountains that took him are ready to let go, George will be found, and we will bring him home to say goodbye,' they said.

The latest search was considered one of the best opportunities to uncover fresh evidence after snow began clearing across higher parts of the mountain.

Although no breakthrough has been made, Romanian rescue teams insist the operation is not over.

Additional searches are planned once the remaining snow-covered sections become accessible, while British and Romanian authorities continue to coordinate the missing person investigation.

George Smyth's case is still one of the most mysterious of missing British tourists in Romania, and investigators are still hoping that changing conditions in the Bucegi Mountains might one day provide much-needed answers for his family.