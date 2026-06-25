Police in Budapest arrested a 30‑year‑old hospital worker on 17 June after uncovering multiple human skulls, limbs and other body parts inside his flat, along with a confession to suspected cannibalism. The scale and nature of the discovery have raised urgent questions over how hospitals secure their mortuaries and how easily graves in rural areas can be disturbed without detection.

The case began after Hungary's National Bureau of Investigation received specific intelligence indicating that the man had been hoarding anatomical specimens. Acting on these tips, officers raided the suspect's home and the medical facility where he was employed as an orderly. What they found in his flat turned an initial property search into a major criminal inquiry.

Hospital Worker Suspected Of Hoarding Human Remains

According to the official police statement released on Tuesday, detectives did not merely find isolated bone fragments. They seized multiple human skulls, a severed hand and a completely intact lower leg. Perhaps the most disturbing item logged into evidence was a facial reconstruction meticulously crafted from human skin. Officers also discovered a separate cache of assorted bones packed away inside a suitcase.

In their briefing, police noted that the suspect was 'passionate about anatomy and pathology, and likes to dissect animals'. During initial questioning, the man did not attempt to deny hoarding the remains. He admitted to gathering the body parts over an unspecified period.

A hospital worker has been accused of cooking, eating human remains. https://t.co/Lxecz8qEtv



🎥: AP pic.twitter.com/gX0L0Wg2vx — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2026

Confessions Of Cannibalism After Human Remains Found

He told detectives that he felt a profound attraction to human flesh. Police say the man then confessed to preparing meals from some of the collected remains and eating them. Among the items recovered in the flat was a heart preserved in a glass jar. Forensic pathologists are currently running tests to determine whether the organ is of human or animal origin.

Detectives are now trying to establish how one man managed to carry out such an extensive and unlawful hoarding operation. Investigators suspect he exploited his position as an orderly to misappropriate remains directly from his workplace. A hospital environment can provide staff with direct, sometimes unsupervised, access to deceased patients being moved between wards and the mortuary. If confirmed, it would point to a serious failure of internal safeguarding at the unnamed medical facility and is likely to prompt further inquiries by health authorities.

Authorities in Budapest last week arrested a 30-year-old man after getting a tip he was stashing human body parts. pic.twitter.com/n0sQiMh9ZS — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2026

Cross-Border Grave Robberies Complicate Inquiry

Police also allege the suspect crossed international borders to feed his compulsion. He is accused of scoping out and digging up corpses from abandoned cemeteries in neighbouring Slovakia, as well as targeting unmonitored gravesites across rural Hungary.

Digging up a grave requires time, physical effort and privacy, suggesting a suspect who planned his movements rather than acting on impulse. The alleged cross‑border activity is expected to complicate efforts to match recovered remains to specific graves and may require co‑operation with Slovak authorities.

Read more Hungarian 'Cannibal' Hospital Worker 'Prepared Food From Corpses' After Raiding Graves and Morgues Hungarian 'Cannibal' Hospital Worker 'Prepared Food From Corpses' After Raiding Graves and Morgues

Digital Evidence Seized In Budapest Case

To piece together exactly what the suspect was doing, detectives seized his electronic devices. They collected computers, laptops, tablets and multiple mobile phones and SIM cards from the flat. Cybercrime specialists will now subject these devices to forensic analysis, looking for digital footprints, geolocation data placing him at disturbed graves and any evidence that he communicated with others about his activities.

The 30‑year‑old is currently being held in custody on suspicion of the illegal use of human bodies.