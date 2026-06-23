A major search operation is underway in Queensland after 26-year-old magician Daniel Hidden vanished in the early hours of 14 June, with his abandoned vehicle later discovered near remote bushland in Currumbin Valley, prompting an escalating multi-agency response now including the Australian Defence Force.

Hidden was last seen around 3:00am leaving his home on Chelsea Avenue in Broadbeach, driving a silver Hyundai Santa Fe towing a caravan. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Two days later, his vehicle was found abandoned in a parking area near a hiking trail in Currumbin Valley, a discovery that immediately raised alarm among family members and triggered a formal missing persons investigation.

What began as a standard police search has since escalated significantly, with authorities deploying aerial units, drones and specialist search teams as concern grows over the difficult terrain and dense bushland surrounding the area.

The Australian Defence Force has now been brought in to assist with the operation, with personnel expected on site as search efforts intensify across remote and rugged sections of the Gold Coast hinterland.

Queensland Police have not publicly confirmed any suspicious circumstances, with foul play not currently suspected.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate Daniel Hidden, 26, who has been missing from Broadbeach since Sunday, 14 June.



Daniel is 180cm tall with an average build, olive complexion, long black hair, a black beard and brown eyes.



Read more: https://t.co/swlWBWJP3W pic.twitter.com/VN3sZTLyTH — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) June 16, 2026

'Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 26-year-old man missing from Broadbeach since Sunday, 14 June. About 3am, Daniel Hidden (pictured) left an address on Chelsea Avenue in his silver Hyundai Santa Fe wagon, with Queensland registration 672LI3, towing a Galaxy brand caravan,' the Queensland Police Service said in an official statement concerning Hidden.

Cryptic Message Adds Intrigue to Hidden Disappearance

Adding a further twist to Hidden's disappearance is a cryptic message left on his official website, which reads: 'Transformation requires disappearance.'

The message appears to be referencing an act that magicians normally perform. However, it remains unclear whether that message was posted before or after Hidden went missing.

Police have not commented on its relevance to the investigation.

Search Escalates as Conditions Prove Challenging

Authorities have described the search area as difficult terrain, with dense bushland, waterways and limited access tracks complicating ground operations.

Aerial support has been deployed to cover wider sections of the region, while specialist teams continue to search on foot in areas identified as high priority.

'ADF members will be on-site [Tuesday, 23 June] to continue the search,' according to an official statement from Gold Coast Acting Chief Superintendent Brett Jackson. 'Because of the terrain and the large area that needs to be traversed, we have been utilising aerial assets including [police aviation units] and drones. Our search is planned to go through until Wednesday, at which time we'll reassess.'

As of this writing, authorities believe the chances of finding Hidden alive are high due to the water around the rugged region. Foul play has been ruled out for now.

Getaways Normal, No Contact Is Not

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According to Hidden's family, the 26-year-old was the type who would go on getaways and camping trips frequently. However, what was unusual about his disappearance was that he would normally make a point of letting his family know where he was and what he was up to.

'He does do getaways, camping frequently, but never no contact,' his brother, Ilya Jamshidi, said to the outlet. 'He hasn't taken his phone with him, which is a bit unusual (...) A week without contact or shelter, that's pretty unusual to us,' he added.

Jamshidi also said the area where his brother disappeared was special. It was a place Daniel visited frequently and had a knack for exploring unfamiliar locations.

'He doesn't like sticking to marked tracks (...) He desires the hardship in unexplored places,' Jamshidi shared.

That revelation by Jamshidi means volunteers searching for Hidden may have to go beyond the standard routes. He added that it is likely his brother could be in areas that are potentially dangerous and remote.

The family of Hidden, as well as authorities, are calling on anyone, including hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, to keep an eye out for the 26-year-old in the hope of finally locating the missing magician.