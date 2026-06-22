A 34-year-old paranormal livestreamer who disappeared while filming an overnight ghost investigation in Melaka, Malaysia, was found weak inside a public toilet near Skytrex Adventure Melaka at the Botanical Gardens on Sunday, 22 June 2026, after a three-day search involving emergency services. Authorities said the man, who is believed to have been conducting a live broadcast about paranormal activities, was taken to Melaka Hospital for further treatment.

The discovery ended a search that began after the man's livestream suddenly stopped during a paranormal investigation at a resort near the Melaka Botanical Gardens on the evening of 19 June. His disappearance raised concerns among friends and followers after attempts to contact him reportedly went unanswered.

Missing Paranormal Livestreamer Found

According to Acting Melaka Tengah district police chief Superintendent Halim Abas, the man was carrying out a live broadcast about paranormal activities at around 8.30pm on 19 June when the stream ended unexpectedly at approximately 9pm.

The man's friend later attempted to call his phone and sent WhatsApp messages, but received no response. A missing person's report was subsequently lodged, prompting authorities to begin searching the area.

The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department said it received a report about the missing man at 12.18pm on Sunday. Two fire engines from the Ayer Keroh Fire and Rescue Station, supported by seven firefighters, were sent to the location.

Fire and Rescue Department Public Relations Officer Deputy Fire Superintendent II Mohd Hafidzatullah Rashid said the response team arrived quickly and began searching around a resort area near the Botanical Gardens.

'The firefighters conducted a search at a resort around the Botanical Gardens,' he said in a statement.

The man was later found by a passer-by at 3.03pm inside a public toilet near Skytrex Adventure Melaka. He was described as being in a weak condition before being handed over for medical attention.

Questions After Disappearance

The said disappearance happened during a livestream connected to paranormal content, although authorities have not confirmed what caused the man to become stranded or how he ended up inside the toilet.

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No details have been released about whether the man suffered an injury, became unwell, or experienced any other difficulty during the period he was missing. The investigation remains focused on establishing the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The man is believed to have maintained a social media presence, with his paranormal broadcasts forming part of his online activity. Such livestream investigations often involve creators exploring locations believed to have unusual histories or reported supernatural activity, but the circumstances of this incident remain under review.

While the discovery brought relief to those searching for him, officials have not provided further information about his condition following hospital treatment or when he may be discharged.

For now, the focus remains on the unanswered questions surrounding the three days between the end of the livestream and his discovery at the public toilet.

Doubts From Viewers

The unusual circumstances surrounding the disappearance have also prompted scepticism online, with some Reddit users questioning whether the incident was a genuine emergency or a publicity stunt linked to the man's paranormal content.

Several commenters said they were doubtful about the sequence of events, particularly because the man was reportedly recording a paranormal livestream before the broadcast suddenly ended. One user questioned whether it was 'a viral marketing campaign for his livestreams', suggesting that the incident could bring increased attention to his content. Another wrote, 'This is a stunt... I would bet on this,' while another commenter said their 'bullsh*t meter was off the roof' after reading the details.

Some users also raised questions about how the man became missing in the first place, pointing out that the location was not widely considered a remote wilderness area.

Others suggested authorities should look into the circumstances behind the disappearance, with one commenter saying the incident may have drawn unnecessary resources from police and rescue teams if it was found to have been deliberately created for attention.