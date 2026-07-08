British police have released CCTV images of a Bedford murder suspect believed to have flown to Zimbabwe just days before his wife and two daughters were found dead in their home.

Detectives say 45-year-old British citizen Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who is of Zimbabwean heritage, is thought to have boarded a flight from London Heathrow to Zimbabwe on Saturday, triggering an international manhunt.

Alongside the surveillance footage, officers have published photographs of the three alleged victims in an effort to encourage witnesses to come forward.

Officers forced their way into the family property in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, after concerns were raised because 42-year-old Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and five-year-old Nala, had not been seen for several days.

The discovery of their bodies has since led to a cross-border investigation, complicated by diplomatic arrangements and the suspect's apparent escape from the UK.

Diplomatic Hurdles In Cross-Border Manhunt

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Tracking a fugitive across continents is rarely straightforward, but doing so in a jurisdiction without a formal extradition treaty with the UK presents a significant legal challenge.

Authorities believe Tshuma, who also frequently goes by the name Mark, fled to Zimbabwe exactly two days before the deaths of his family came to light. He has apparently travelled to a country that does not currently appear on the official list of extradition treaty partners for the UK.

This lack of an extradition agreement means that even if local authorities or international agencies locate him, returning him to the UK to face proceedings could become an administrative struggle.

Family members are seeking answers following the deaths.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin of Bedfordshire Police issued a direct appeal to the suspect in an effort to overcome the potential legal hurdles. The detective said serious harm had been done, and addressed the suspect in his official statement.

'Unthinkable harm has been caused to those around you,' Martin said. 'Three innocent people have lost their lives in the worst possible circumstances, leaving your relatives and friends devastated.'

'Criminal investigations know no borders,' Martin added, saying national and international agencies are actively pursuing every available line of inquiry to track him down.

His plea to the 45-year-old was clear. 'So please do the right thing,' he urged. 'Come forward and hand yourself in to local authorities.'

Whether the appeal reaches a man believed to be on the run, or if he will respond to growing international pressure, is not yet known.

Wealth, Business Interests And A Family's Deaths

Before the deaths, the family lived in circumstances that appeared comfortable. According to Companies House records, the suspect owns and operates a property business named Nexus Trove Holdings from his residential address in Great Denham.

Filings indicate the firm held just over £1m ($1.27m) in assets at the close of 2024. As the sole director of the enterprise, he reported a profit of £48,277 ($61,300) during that same financial year.

Property records from Rightmove show further details about the household. The family home, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a private swimming pool, was purchased for £1,270,000 ($1,610,000) in May 2024.

Friends and acquaintances have been left trying to comprehend the deaths.

The impact has been felt in the local community, particularly at Pilgrims Pre Prep in Bedford, where five-year-old Nala attended classes. The head teacher, Jo Webster, described the effect the young girl had on her peers.

'Many of our staff had known her since she was just seven months old and had the privilege of watching her grow,' Webster said, describing Nala as 'a much-loved member of our school community who brought joy to those around her every day'.

Webster remembered the five-year-old fondly.

'She was a little ray of sunshine, known for her inquisitive and bubbly nature, her positivity, happiness and her wonderful sense of humour,' she explained.

As tributes continue to be paid to the victims, authorities remain focused on the international search for the suspect and the complexities of the ongoing murder investigation.