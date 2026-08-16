Sebastien Pocognoli has been appointed as Scotland men's national team head coach on an initial two-year contract, with the 39-year-old Belgian set to lead the side into the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign, the Scottish FA confirmed on Tuesday.

'It's an honour to be asked to become the Head Coach of the Scotland National Team,' Pocognoli said in comments released by the Scottish FA. 'When I first heard of the interest, I was immediately excited about the opportunity.

Scotland's supporters are famous for their passion, most recently at the World Cup in the USA, and I have experienced it myself as a player for Belgium when we played in 2013.' He added: 'Along with my coaching staff, I will do everything I can to give them a team to be proud of and build on the success that has been achieved already by my predecessor.'

The appointment follows Steve Clarke's departure after Scotland's first appearance at a FIFA World Cup in 28 years, a return that ended at the group stage with one win and one goal. Clarke's tenure lifted expectations — a reset that means his successor was always going to inherit both momentum and pressure.

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Pocognoli, capped 13 times by Belgium as a left-back, is familiar to British fans from spells at West Bromwich Albion and Brighton, but it was his rise as a coach that persuaded the Scottish FA to appoint him. After retiring in 2021, he coached at youth level for Union Saint-Gilloise, Genk and Belgium before being promoted to USG's senior head coach in 2024.

In his first season he won the Belgian Pro League, the club's first title in 90 years, guided them into the Champions League group stage for the first time and added a Belgian Super Cup, earning him Belgian Coach of the Year. He then joined AS Monaco in 2025, qualifying the French club for Europe before leaving the role on 1 June after less than a season.

His departure from Monaco after less than a season has drawn questions from some supporters, with a minority voicing concern over his relative inexperience at senior level. Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said Pocognoli 'was the standout candidate from a thorough process, a very impressive individual, with a real desire to take on the role and a clear vision for how he wants to go about it,' adding that he inherits 'a talented squad who just took us to a first FIFA World Cup in 28 years'.

Craig Mulholland, the association's chief football officer, called Pocognoli 'one of Europe's brightest and most sought-after coaches' and said he would bring an 'aggressive, front-foot style of play that will excite supporters'.

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Pocognoli said he had been 'doing a lot of research, asking a lot of questions and looking at areas that we can build on' since negotiations began, and said he was 'hugely excited' to start working with the squad. With preparation time limited before the first camp, he said the coming weeks would be spent 'preparing for the UEFA Nations League and putting those plans into action on the training pitch when we meet up next month'.

Pocognoli will have only a handful of training sessions to introduce his preferred style before Scotland open their Nations League campaign away to Slovenia on 26 September, host Switzerland three days later, then travel to North Macedonia on 3 October. Confirmation of his backroom staff is expected in due course, according to the Scottish FA.

The scale of the challenge is significant. Managing a national side differs markedly from club football, and Pocognoli's only previous senior job outside USG ended within a year at Monaco. Whether he can carry a country still energised by its World Cup return back into major tournaments will depend on results that begin arriving within weeks of his appointment. For now, his appointment signals intent, and whether it translates into results will become clear before the autumn leaves fall.