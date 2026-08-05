Celtic manager Martin O'Neill has been admitted to hospital after undergoing what the club described as a 'small procedure', with the Scottish champions confirming on Tuesday that the 74-year-old is expected to be discharged within 'the next day or two'.

The update followed online speculation about O'Neill's health, prompting Celtic to issue a brief statement asking supporters to respect his family's privacy. O'Neill was in the dugout only a day earlier as Celtic opened their Scottish Premiership title defence with a 1-0 win over Dundee at Parkhead. There had been no public indication he would require hospital treatment, leaving supporters surprised just days before Sunday's away trip to Kilmarnock.

Club Statement Moves To Calm Fears

Celtic offered little detail about the procedure, saying only that it was minor and that O'Neill's recovery was progressing as expected. The club said: 'In response to speculation, we can confirm that Martin O'Neill has undergone a small procedure in hospital. We would envisage Martin being released from hospital in the next day or two and on behalf of Martin, we would like to thank supporters for their kind wishes. We would ask that the privacy of Martin and his family is respected.'

The statement quickly spread across social media, where supporters responded with messages wishing O'Neill a speedy recovery. One fan wrote on Facebook: 'Honestly after last year Martin can work from home if he wants.'

Another posted: 'Surprise the legend with a new player or six ready for when he's back.' Well-wishes also came from rival supporters, with one Rangers fan writing: 'Some Rangers fans on here are showing more class than a few Celtic fans. His health is the most important, not the club.'

How O'Neill's Remarkable Comeback Took an Unexpected Turn

O'Neill only accepted the manager's role on a permanent basis this summer after steering Celtic to both the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup during what was widely seen as an extraordinary campaign. His latest spell in charge followed a turbulent period at the club.

He first answered Celtic's call after Brendan Rodgers' departure, stepped aside when Wilfried Nancy was appointed, then returned when Nancy's tenure lasted only eight matches. O'Neill guided the team through the closing weeks of the season, completing a domestic double that convinced the club's hierarchy to hand him a one-year contract, with the option of a further season.

Monday's narrow win over Dundee suggested little had changed, with O'Neill on the touchline throughout as Celtic began the new league campaign with three points, making the hospital announcement all the more surprising.

Will O'Neill Be Fit for Kilmarnock?

The club has not said whether O'Neill will be fit to lead the side against Kilmarnock on Sunday, and no timeline beyond the expected hospital discharge has been provided. There is no indication the procedure was anything more serious than Celtic has described, though the club has not provided further medical detail.

Until the club or O'Neill provides a further update, supporters have been left with the reassurance that his hospital stay is expected to be brief, alongside Celtic's request that his family's privacy be respected.