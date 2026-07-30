Newcastle United have been plunged into turmoil after Eddie Howe resigned as manager with immediate effect, just three weeks before the start of the new Premier League season.

The 48-year-old informed the club of his decision following months of reported frustration over Newcastle's transfer strategy. His departure comes after Wednesday night's 4-1 pre-season defeat to Bristol City, which proved to be his final match in charge.

Newcastle are now expected to appoint Al-Ahli head coach Matthias Jaissle as Howe's successor, with advanced talks reportedly already under way.

Howe is understood to have informed Newcastle's hierarchy around a fortnight ago that he wanted to leave. Club officials initially asked him to reconsider before eventually accepting his decision. He then agreed to remain in post while Newcastle identified a replacement.

The timing has left the club facing a major challenge ahead of the new campaign, with Liverpool due to visit St James' Park in Newcastle's Premier League opener on 23 August.

Transfer Frustrations at Heart of Exit

Howe's exit follows a difficult summer in which Newcastle's transfer business reportedly clashed with his long-term plans for the squad.

He is understood to have been surprised by the scale of player departures, despite accepting that sales would be required to comply with football's financial regulations.

Newcastle have already seen Sandro Tonali join Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon move to Barcelona, while captain Bruno Guimaraes continues to attract interest from Arsenal. Alexander Isak was also sold to Liverpool last season in a reported £125 million deal, prompting Howe to publicly describe squad rebuilding as 'ever-challenging' during the January transfer window.

Although Howe had previously decided to remain at Newcastle despite the expected departures, he ultimately concluded that his time at the club had 'run its course'. Reports indicate he has no immediate plans to take another managerial role and instead intends to take a break from football.

Howe Era Draws to a Close

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Howe leaves Newcastle after overseeing a major upturn in fortunes following his appointment in November 2021, shortly after the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund completed its takeover.

He inherited a side battling relegation but guided Newcastle to safety before presiding over one of the club's most successful modern periods.

Under Howe, Newcastle qualified for the Champions League in 2023 and again in 2025, lifted the 2025 Carabao Cup and recorded 84 Premier League victories from 179 matches, the highest total by any Newcastle manager in the competition's history.

His departure, however, follows a disappointing 2023-24 Premier League campaign in which Newcastle finished 12th after losing 17 of their 38 league matches.

Supporters Voice Anger and Shock

News of Howe's resignation prompted an immediate backlash from supporters, many questioning both the timing and the club's direction.

One fan, Roger, described the development as 'a total disaster', saying Howe had been 'the cool-headed master tactician' behind Newcastle's recent progress and warning the club now risked heading backwards.

Charlotte Robson of the True Faith podcast said the timing was the biggest surprise.

'The timing, for me, is the thing that is difficult to understand,' she said, arguing that a managerial change would have made more sense at the end of last season, when more high-profile candidates were available.

Jaissle Poised for Biggest Test of Career

Attention has now turned to Jaissle, who is widely expected to become Newcastle's next manager.

The 38-year-old German has built an impressive coaching record, winning back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles and a domestic cup with RB Salzburg before leading Al-Ahli to consecutive AFC Champions League triumphs.

If appointed, Jaissle will inherit a club entering a crucial period, with Newcastle needing to regroup quickly before the Premier League season begins.

While reports have suggested tensions between Howe and the club over recruitment, those claims have not been independently verified.

What is certain is that Howe's departure marks the end of one of Newcastle's most successful managerial spells in recent decades and leaves the club entering the new season facing significant uncertainty.