Eddie Howe has reportedly decided to leave Newcastle United after nearly five years in charge, bringing an unexpected end to one of the club's most transformative managerial spells.

The 48-year-old's departure comes just weeks before the new Premier League season and follows two days of discussions with Newcastle's hierarchy. Although the timing surprised supporters, reports suggest Howe had been considering his position for several weeks and ultimately concluded that he had taken the team as far as he could.

Newcastle reportedly attempted to persuade Howe to remain, but the manager is understood to have chosen to take a break from football. Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle has emerged as the leading candidate to replace him, with negotiations said to be at an advanced stage.

Why Did Eddie Howe Leave Newcastle?

Howe's decision followed a difficult season in which Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League and lost 17 of their 38 matches.

However, results alone may not fully explain his exit. Howe reportedly believed he could rebuild the team and lead another challenge for European qualification, provided the club strengthened its squad during the summer transfer window.

Instead, Newcastle sold several influential players, including Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. Captain Bruno Guimarães has also faced continued speculation over his future.

Read more 'It Is a Disaster': Newcastle Fans in Revolt as Eddie Howe Quits Three Weeks Before Premier League Season 'It Is a Disaster': Newcastle Fans in Revolt as Eddie Howe Quits Three Weeks Before Premier League Season

Reports suggest Howe had become frustrated by the club's transfer direction and the reduced control he held over recruitment decisions. Having previously worked closely with the hierarchy to shape the squad, the departures of key players may have raised doubts about whether Newcastle's ambitions still matched his own.

The demands of the role also appear to have influenced his decision. Howe is understood to want time away from management after an intense period that included European competition, a trophy-winning campaign and significant expectations following Newcastle's Saudi-backed takeover.

Alan Shearer Questions Newcastle's Direction

Club legend Alan Shearer described the timing of Howe's departure as 'strange' and said the situation was not a good look for Newcastle.

Shearer questioned whether the continued sale of the club's strongest players had contributed to Howe's decision. He also warned that further departures could follow if remaining members of the squad became concerned about Newcastle's direction.

Despite the disappointing final season, Howe leaves with his reputation among Newcastle supporters largely intact.

He took charge in November 2021 when the club was fighting relegation and transformed it into a Champions League side. Newcastle qualified for Europe's leading competition twice under Howe and defeated Liverpool to win the 2025 Carabao Cup.

That victory delivered Newcastle's first major trophy since 1969 and their first major domestic honour in 70 years.

Who Is Matthias Jaissle?

Jaissle, 38, is currently in charge of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. Like Newcastle, Al-Ahli is controlled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, potentially making negotiations between the clubs more straightforward.

The German previously managed Red Bull Salzburg, where he established a reputation for developing young players and using an energetic, pressing style. He later moved to Al-Ahli and reportedly led the club to consecutive AFC Champions League titles.

Jaissle's appointment would represent a significant change for Newcastle. While Howe had deep knowledge of English football, his expected successor has never managed in the Premier League.

Newcastle are reportedly hoping to complete the transition quickly, with the squad due to continue pre-season preparations ahead of their opening league match against Liverpool on 23 August.

Jaissle would inherit a club facing questions over its recruitment strategy, remaining star players and ability to recover from a turbulent summer. His first challenge will be convincing supporters that Howe's departure does not mark the beginning of a wider decline.