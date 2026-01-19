A Nebraska woman found herself answering questions from the US Secret Service after a cryptic social media post about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt sparked concerns it could be interpreted as a veiled threat, an encounter that has since gone viral and fuelled a fresh debate over free speech and online rhetoric.

The woman, identified as Jamie Bonkiewicz, shared video footage showing federal agents speaking to her on the front porch of her home. The visit came roughly 24 hours after she posted on X: 'When Karoline Leavitt gets what she deserves, I hope it's televised.' The wording prompted a welfare-style check by the Secret Service, which is tasked with protecting senior US officials.

Visit Prompted by X Post

Bonkiewicz, described as a left-wing activist and frequent critic of the Trump administration, said she was surprised by the visit. According to the video, two men wearing Secret Service badges asked whether her post was intended as a threat against Leavitt or reflected any intent to cause harm.

During the exchange, an agent is heard asking whether she wished 'any ill will' towards Leavitt beyond what she had written online. Bonkiewicz replied that she wanted to see members of the Trump administration face trials for what she described as alleged crimes against US citizens, not violence.

Agents Clarify 'Crossing the Line'

In the recording, one agent explained how the Secret Service differentiates protected speech from criminal threats. 'Technically, I believe in freedom of speech, everybody has that,' he said, before adding that crossing the line involves direct statements such as explicit threats to kill or harm a protected individual.

Referring to Bonkiewicz's post, the agent described it as potentially 'a veiled threat', but told her that once her intent was clarified, the matter would be treated as a 'non-issue'. He said he would file a report and that no further action was anticipated.

Questions About Weapons and Protests

The agents also asked routine questions, including whether Bonkiewicz had any weapons in the house, which she denied, and whether she attended political demonstrations. She declined to answer questions about protests, saying she did not wish to discuss that aspect of her activities.

At one point, a man filming the interaction asked what the Secret Service considers unacceptable on social media. The agent acknowledged it was 'a very good question', reiterating that the agency focuses on direct, credible threats rather than political opinions.

Nuremberg Trials Reference

Bonkiewicz later explained that her comment about Leavitt 'getting what she deserves' referred to trials she likened to the Nuremberg proceedings, the post-war international tribunals held for Nazi leaders. She said she wanted such trials to be televised so the public could watch, not as a call for violence.

'I never said anything about killing anybody,' she told the agents, according to the video.

Broader Online Activity and Reaction

Bonkiewicz's social media history has drawn additional scrutiny. She has previously posted photos of herself wearing a T-shirt reading 'Is he dead yet?', an apparent reference to Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt in July 2024. She has also shared images criticising Republican politicians and has spoken at public hearings on abortion, transgender healthcare and school library content.

The video of the Secret Service visit has been re-shared widely, amassing more than one million views. Online reactions have ranged from support for the agents' actions to accusations of government overreach and intimidation over political speech.

The Secret Service has not publicly commented on the incident. The White House was contacted for comment, but no official response had been issued at the time of publication.