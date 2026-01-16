A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly punching a state trooper in the face during an anti-ICE protest, with state officials seizing on the incident to contrast Florida's hard-line response with unrest in Minnesota that has followed recent immigration enforcement operations.

Jennifer Cruz, of Jacksonville, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. after getting out of her car and striking a trooper, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. Uthmeier announced the arrest in a post on X, saying Cruz 'disagrees with immigration enforcement' but adding: 'Unlike Minnesota, we don't put up with this. Not today, Jennifer.'

Arrest During Anti-ICE Protest

Authorities say the incident unfolded as officers responded to an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest. A photo shared by Uthmeier shows Cruz being handcuffed by troopers at the roadside. In the footage, she appears to smirk as she is detained.

Police allege that Cruz continued to resist as officers attempted to place her in a patrol car. She can be heard shouting insults at officers and kicking as they worked to secure her in the back seat. At one point, an officer is heard warning her not to kick again before additional troopers intervene.

Cruz was later tasered as officers managed to get her fully inside the vehicle and shut the door. Uthmeier said she committed 'a few felonies', though officials have not publicly detailed the specific charges or confirmed whether she remains in custody.

Florida Officials Draw Sharp Contrast

Uthmeier's comments quickly broadened beyond the arrest itself, drawing a pointed comparison with Minnesota, where protests against ICE have escalated in recent weeks. His remarks suggested that Florida would take a tougher stance against any violence directed at law enforcement during demonstrations.

The arrest comes amid heightened national tensions surrounding immigration enforcement, with protests breaking out in multiple states following recent ICE operations. Florida leaders have repeatedly emphasised a zero-tolerance approach to attacks on officers.

Minnesota Unrest in the Background

The attorney general's remarks referenced unrest in Minneapolis, where an ICE agent was injured during an arrest earlier this week after being ambushed by multiple suspects. According to the official DHS statement on X, authorities said the suspect, described as an undocumented migrant from Venezuela, was shot in the leg and hospitalised in stable condition. Two other individuals were also taken into custody.

In response to the violence and subsequent protests, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged demonstrators to disperse, warning that continued clashes were worsening an already volatile situation. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and flash bangs to control crowds near the scene of the incident.

Frey said protesters were 'taking the bait' and not helping undocumented residents or the wider community by escalating confrontations with police.

Law Enforcement Response Under Scrutiny

The Florida arrest has renewed debate over how states respond to protests linked to immigration enforcement. Supporters of the state's approach argue that swift arrests send a clear message that assaults on officers will not be tolerated. Critics say the rhetoric risks inflaming tensions during already charged demonstrations.

For now, officials have said the investigation into Cruz's actions is ongoing. No injuries to the trooper were publicly detailed, and police have not released court records outlining the exact charges she faces.

The incident underscores how local arrests are increasingly being pulled into a wider national debate over immigration policy, protest policing and the limits of dissent, as states take sharply different approaches to enforcement and public order.